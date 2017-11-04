SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two years ago, it was Gary Sanchez and Willson Contreras.

Last year, it was Cody Bellinger.

Those three names are just a tiny sample of proof that someone from the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game is bound to arrive in the majors the following year and make an impact.

Saturday’s 12th edition of the best-on-best AFL showcase is likely no different, and one or more of the high-calibre prospects in the game at Salt River Fields, spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, will likely be a household name by this time next year.

Who is it?

Here are 10 players who, if everything breaks right, could have an impact in the big leagues in 2018:

10—RHP Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 21

Highest 2017 level: Double-A Altoona Curve

Baseball America overall ranking: 15

It’s much harder to bet on a pitcher making an impact so early in a career, but Saturday’s West Division starter arrived in Double-A in August and struck out 45 hitters in 34.2 innings of work, allowing just 25 hits. One of the top right-handed pitching prospects in baseball, the Pirates could be making room for Keller in their rotation by mid-season if they’re in contention.

9—RHP Sandy Alcantara, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 22

Highest 2017 level: Majors

Baseball America overall ranking: Not ranked

Touching 100 mph on the radar gun comes easy for Alcantara, who arrived in the big leagues in September and threw 8.1 innings out of the Cards’ bullpen. He’s likely ticketed for a minor-league assignment to start 2018 in order to continue developing as a starter, but throwing gas out of the bullpen is a pretty good fallback plan for a team currently in need of a closer.

8—LHP Justus Sheffield, New York Yankees

Age: 21

Highest 2017 level: Double-A Trenton Thunder

Baseball America overall ranking: 73

Part of the haul the Yankees got in exchange for Andrew Miller at the 2016 trade deadline, Sheffield made 17 starts at Double-A this past season, pitching to a 3.18 ERA. The 2014 first-rounder and Saturday’s East Division Fall Stars Game starter needs to improve his command, but the lefty could arrive in the Bronx as a back-end starting option if everything clicks.

7—SS Luis Urias, San Diego Padres

Age: 20

Highest 2017 level: Double-A San Antonio Missions

Baseball America overall ranking: 37

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, Urias has drawn Jose Altuve comparisons not only because of his size but his natural feel for hitting. The 2016 California League MVP has never hit lower than .296 in the minors and sports an impressive .396 career on-base percentage in four minor-league seasons.

6—3B Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Age: 20

Highest 2017 level: Double-A Mississippi Braves

Baseball America overall ranking: Not ranked

An impressive physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Riley was a high school quarterback in Mississippi before turning to baseball full time. Riley has back-to-back 20-homer seasons under his belt, and his strong showing in the AFL has the Braves pencilling him in as their future at the hot corner.

5—OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Age: 20

Highest 2017 level: Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks

Baseball America overall ranking: 11

Just what the World Series champions needed — another top flight position prospect to add to an already-stacked lineup. Drafted fifth overall in 2015, the sweet swinging lefty could be roaming the outfield next to George Springer next summer if the Astros think he’s ready. Tucker hit 25 home runs and slashed .274/.346/.528 in 120 games across two levels this season.

4—3B/1B Michael Chavis, Boston Red Sox

Age: 22

Highest 2017 level: Double-A Portland Sea Dogs

Baseball America overall ranking: 96

After three middling seasons to begin his career, Chavis broke out in a big way in 2017, hitting 31 homers and batting .282. While the Red Sox already have a future star in Rafael Devers at third base, Chavis has been spending time at first base in the Arizona Fall League and there’s more than enough pop in the bat for that plan to work if the need arises.

3—C/3B Francisco Mejia, Cleveland Indians

Age: 22

Highest 2017 level: Majors

Baseball America overall ranking: 18

A catcher by trade, Mejia made his MLB debut in September with two hits in 13 at-bats. In 2016, Mejia authored the fourth-longest hitting streak in minor-league history, collecting a hit in an amazing 50-straight games. There are questions surrounding his ability to stay behind the plate long-term, so the Indians are using the AFL as a way to get him some reps at third base. The bat, however, will be his calling card.

2—OF Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Age: 20

Highest 2017 level: Majors

Baseball America overall ranking: 8

At the tender age of 20, Robles surprisingly arrived in the majors in September, rapping out six hits in 24 at-bats — two of those hits were triples — in a reserve role for the playoff-bound Nats. Featuring an impressive blend of speed, defence and developing power, Robles is close to being ready to give Bryce Harper and Co. a top-flight table setter atop the Washington lineup.

1—OF Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves

Age: 19

Highest 2017 level: Triple-A

Baseball America overall ranking: 10

Next month, Acuna will celebrate his 20th birthday. A few months after that he may be celebrating winning the Braves’ starting centre field job. Acuna upped his stock in a big way this past summer, flying through three levels all the way to Triple-A, slashing .325/.374/.522 in the process and becoming one of the best prospects in baseball. If the Braves’ tear down and subsequent rebuild is as successful as the one the Astros just completed, Acuna will be a big reason why.​