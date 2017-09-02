FRISCO, Texas — Mauro Diaz scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and 10-man FC Dallas salvaged a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Luis Robles guessed the right direction, but Diaz powered it past with enough height to stay out of the goalkeeper's reach.

Jacori Hayes was sent off in the 37th minute for his second yellow card in a nine-minute span. The Red Bulls (12-10-4) took the lead six minutes later when Bradley Wright-Phillips redirected Alex Muyl's diagonal cross with a back heel flick, and Sacha Kljestan smashed it home into the upper right corner.

Herman Grana tied it for FC Dallas (9-7-10) in the 54th minute, slotting it through Robles' legs for his first career MLS goal.

The Red Bulls retook the lead at 2-1 in the 57th on Aaron Long's first MLS goal, a chip header off Kljestan's free kick.