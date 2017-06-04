Defending champion Garbine Muguruza has lost in the French Open's fourth round to France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time.

Venus Williams has lost in the fourth round of the French Open to 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland, meaning the tournament will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Bacsinszky won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in Court Philippe Chatrier, the second year in a row that she beat Williams in the fourth round in Paris.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, is a seven-time major champion, with all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. Her best French Open showing was in 2002, when she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

Bacsinszky's best result at a major tournament was reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2015.