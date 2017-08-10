1h ago
2017-18 Season of Champions
TSN.ca Staff
Season of Champions
|Nov 6-12, 2017
|Home Hardware Road to the Roar
|Summerside, PEI
|Nov 12-18, 2017
|Canadian Mixed
|Swan River, MB
|DC - Trevor Bonot
|Dec 2-10, 2017
|Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings
|Ottawa, ON
|Jan 3-7, 2018
|Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials
|Portage la Prairie, MB
|Jan 11-14, 2018
|World Financial Group Continental Cup
|London, ON
|North America
|Jan 13-21, 2018
|New Holland Canadian Juniors
|Shawinigan, QC
|DC - Kristen Streifel /Tyler Tardi
|Jan 27-Feb 4, 2018
|Scotties Tournament of Hearts
|Penticton, BC
|DC - Rachel Homan
|Feb 9-25, 2018
|Olympic Winter Games
|Pyeongchang, South Korea
|DC - Jennifer Jones/Brad Jacobs
|Mar 3-11, 2018
|World Juniors
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|DC - Isabella Wrana/Ki Jeong Lee
|Mar 3-11, 2018
|Tim Hortons Brier
|Regina, SK
|DC - Brad Gushue
|Mar 17-25, 2018
|Ford World Women's Curling Championship
|North Bay, ON
|DC - Rachel Homan
|Mar 19-24, 2018
|Canadian Seniors
|TBA
|DC - Wade White/Sherry Anderson
|Mar 29-Apr 1
|Canadian Mixed Doubles
|Leduc, AB
|DC - Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers
|Mar 31-Apr 8
|World Men's Curling Championship
|Las Vegas, USA
|DC - Brad Gushue
|Apr 21-28
|World Mixed Doubles
|Oestersund, Sweden
|DC - Martin Rios and Jenny Perret
|Apr 21-28
|World Seniors
|Oestersund, Sweden
|Colleen Jones/Mats Wrana