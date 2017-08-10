 

Season of Champions

Date Event Location  Champion
Nov 6-12, 2017 Home Hardware Road to the Roar Summerside, PEI -
Nov 12-18, 2017 Canadian Mixed Swan River, MB DC - Trevor Bonot
Dec 2-10, 2017 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Ottawa, ON -
Jan 3-7, 2018 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials Portage la Prairie, MB -
Jan 11-14, 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup London, ON North America 
Jan 13-21, 2018 New Holland Canadian Juniors Shawinigan, QC  DC - Kristen Streifel /Tyler Tardi
Jan 27-Feb 4, 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Penticton, BC DC - Rachel Homan
Feb 9-25, 2018 Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang, South Korea DC - Jennifer Jones/Brad Jacobs
Mar 3-11, 2018 World Juniors Aberdeen, Scotland DC - Isabella Wrana/Ki Jeong Lee
Mar 3-11, 2018 Tim Hortons Brier Regina, SK DC - Brad Gushue
Mar 17-25, 2018 Ford World Women's Curling Championship North Bay, ON DC - Rachel Homan
Mar 19-24, 2018 Canadian Seniors TBA DC - Wade White/Sherry Anderson
Mar 29-Apr 1 Canadian Mixed Doubles Leduc, AB DC - Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers
Mar 31-Apr 8 World Men's Curling Championship Las Vegas, USA DC - Brad Gushue
Apr 21-28 World Mixed Doubles Oestersund, Sweden DC - Martin Rios and Jenny Perret
Apr 21-28 World Seniors Oestersund, Sweden Colleen Jones/Mats Wrana
 
 