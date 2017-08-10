Australian Rules Football Western Bulldogs vs. GWS Giants Today at 5:30AM ET / 2:30AM PT on TSN2

PGA Championship: Second Round - Marquee Groups Today at 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

PGA Championship: Second Round Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3 and TSN4

Premier League Arsenal vs. Leicester City Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2