1h ago
2017-18 WCT Men's Schedule
TSN.ca Staff
2017-18 WCT Men's Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|Aug 3-6
|Hokkaido Bank Curling Classic
|Hokkaido, Japan
|DC - Karsten Sturmay
|Aug 25-27
|Icebreaker at The Granite
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Jason Gunnlaugson
|Sept 1-3
|Baden Masters (CCT Event)
|Baden, Switzerland
|DC - Peter De Cruz
|Sept 1-4
|Stu Sells Oakville Tankard
|Oakville, ONT
|DC - Niklas Edin
|Sept 5-10
|GSOC Tour Challenge Tier 1
|Regina, SK
|DC - Niklas Edin
|Sept 5-10
|GSOC Tour Challenge Tier 2
|Regina, SK
|DC - Greg Balsdon
|Sept 8-10
|Oakville OCT Fall Classic
|Oakville, ONT
|DC - Kyle Smith
|Sept 14-17
|AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic
|Cornwall, ONT
|DC - Kevin Koe
|Sept 15-18
|King Cash Spiel
|Maple Ridge, BC
|DC - Dean Joanisse
|Sept 21-24
|Mother Club Fall Curling Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - David Bohn
|Sept 21-24
|KW Fall Classic
|Kitchener/Waterloo, ONT
|DC - Richard Krell
|Sept 21-24
|Lakeshore Curling Club Cashspiel
|Lower Sackville, NS
|DC - Stuart Thompson
|Sept 29-Oct 2
|College Clean Restoration Curling Classic
|Saskatoon, SK
|DC - Brad Jacobs
|Sept 28-Oct 1
|Swiss Cup Basel (CCT Event)
|Basel, Switzerland
|DC - Brad Gushue
|Sept 29 - Oct 2
|Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic
|Vernon, BC
|DC - Tyler Tardi
|Sept 28 - Oct 1
|KKP Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Chang-Min Kim
|Sept 29 - Oct 1
|Avonair Cash Spiel
|Edmonton, AB
|DC - Glen Hansen
|Oct 6-9
|Direct Horizontal Drilling Fall Classic
|Edmonton, AB
|DC - Steve Laycock
|Oct 5-9
|StuSells Toronto Tankard
|Toronto, ON
|DC - Brad Gushue
|Oct 6-8
|St. Paul Cash Spiel
|St. Paul, MN
|DC - Heath McCormick
|Oct 6-9
|Man Curl Tour Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Braden Calvert
|Oct 13-16
|Canad Inns Men's Classic
|Portage la Prairie, MB
|DC - Reid Carruthers
|Oct 13-15
|McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic
|Airdrie, AB
|DC - Glen Hansen
|Oct 12-15
|Stroud Sleeman Cash Spiel
|Stroud, ONT
|DC - Chad Allen
|Oct 13-16
|Atkins Curling Supplies Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|New Event
|Oct 13-15
|Kalamazoo Men's Classic
|Kalamazoo, MI
|DC - Sean Murray
|Oct 19-22
|ARENA Challenge de Curling de Gatineau
|Gatineau, QC
|DC - John Epping
|Oct 19-22
|Curling Masters Champery (CCT Event)
|Champery, Switzerland
|DC - Niklas Edin
|Oct 20-23
|Medicine Hat Charity Classic
|Medicine Hat, AB
|DC - Jason Jacobson
|Oct 20-23
|Hub International Crown of Curling
|Kamloops, BC
|DC - Dean Joanisse
|Oct 21-22
|Dakota Challenger Spiel
|Lakeville, MN
|New Event
|Oct 24-29
|Masters
|Lloydminster, SK
|DC - Niklas Edin
|Oct 26-29
|Dave Jones Alexander Keith's Mayflower Cash Spiel
|Halifax, NS
|DC - Jamie Murphy
|Oct 26-29
|Huron ReproGraphics Oil Heritage Classic
|Sarnia, ONT
|DC - Heath McCormick
|Oct 27-29
|Grande Prairie Cash Spiel
|Grande Prairie, AB
|New Event
|Oct 26-29
|Latvia International Challenger (CCT Event)
|Riga, Latvia
|New Event
|Nov 2-5
|CookstownCash presented by Comco Canada Inc
|Cookstown, ONT
|DC - John Epping
|Nov 3-6
|Fort Garry Industries Bonspiel
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Trevor Loreth
|Nov 10-12
|Original 16 WCT Bonspiel
|Calgary, AB
|Carl deConinck Smith
|Nov 10-12
|Fort St. John Cash Spiel
|Fort St. John, BC
|New Event
|Nov 14-19
|National
|Sault Ste. Marie, ONT
|DC - Brad Jacobs
|Nov 17-20
|DEKALB Superspiel
|Morris, MB
|DC - Mike McEwen
|Nov 17-20
|Red Deer Curling Classic
|Red Deer, AB
|DC - Kevin Koe
|Nov 17-19
|Fort Wayne Mad Anthony Cash Spiel
|Fort Wayne, IN
|New Event
|Nov 23-26
|Challenge Casino de Charlevoix
|Clermont, QC
|DC - Stuart Thompson
|Nov 24-26
|Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel
|Abbotsford, BC
|DC - John Morris
|Nov 24-26
|Black Diamond / High River Cash
|Black Diamond, AB
|DC - Kevin Yablonski
|Nov 24-27
|The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Matt Dunstone
|Nov 24-26
|Spitfire Arms Cash Spiel
|Windsor, ON
|New Event
|Dec 1-3
|WFG Jim Sullivan Curling Classic
|Saint John, NB
|DC - Jean-Michel Menard
|Dec 1-4
|Thistle Integrity Stakes
|Winnipeg, MB
|DC - Trevor Loreth
|Dec 8-10
|Curl Mesabi Classic
|Eveleth, MN
|DC - Heath McCormick
|Dec 8-10
|Peace River Cash Spiel
|Peace River, AB
|New Event
|Dec 13-17
|Karuizawa International
|Karuizawa, Japan
|DC - Tom Brewster
|Dec 14-17
|Dumfries Challenger Series (CCT Event)
|Dumfries, Scotland
|DC - Kyle Smith
|Dec 29-Jan 1
|ASHAM U.S. Open of Curling
|Blaine, MN
|DC - Matt Dunstone
|Jan 4-7
|Mercure Perth Masters (CCT Event)
|Perth, Scotland
|DC - Tom Brewster
|Jan 11-14
|Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic
|Tempe, AZ
|DC - Mike McEwen
|Jan 12-14
|Peace Tour Championship
|Sexsmith, AB
|New Event
|Jan 11-14
|Brandon Mens Bonspiel
|Brandon, MB
|New Event
|Jan 16-21
|Canadian Open
|Camrose, AB
|DC - Brad Gushue
|Jan 19-21
|German Masters (CCT Event)
|Hamburg, Germany
|DC - Steffen Walstad
|Mar 9-11
|Black Swamp Cash Spiel
|Bowling Green, OH
|New Event
|Mar 15-18
|Elite 10
|TBD
|DC - John Morris
|Mar 16-18
|Aberdeen International Curling Championship (CCT Event)
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|New Event
|Apr 10-15
|Players' Championship
|Toronto, ON
|DC - Niklas Edin
|Apr 24-29
|Champions Cup
|TBD
|DC - Brad Jacobs