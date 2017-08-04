2017-18 WCT Men's Schedule

Date Event Location  Champion
Aug 3-6 Hokkaido Bank Curling Classic  Hokkaido, Japan DC - Karsten Sturmay
Aug 25-27 Icebreaker at The Granite  Winnipeg, MB DC - Jason Gunnlaugson
Sept 1-3 Baden Masters (CCT Event) Baden, Switzerland DC - Peter De Cruz
Sept 1-4 Stu Sells Oakville Tankard Oakville, ONT DC - Niklas Edin
Sept 5-10 GSOC Tour Challenge Tier 1 Regina, SK DC - Niklas Edin
Sept 5-10 GSOC Tour Challenge Tier 2 Regina, SK DC - Greg Balsdon
Sept 8-10 Oakville OCT Fall Classic  Oakville, ONT DC - Kyle Smith
Sept 14-17  AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic  Cornwall, ONT DC - Kevin Koe
Sept 15-18 King Cash Spiel Maple Ridge, BC DC - Dean Joanisse
Sept 21-24 Mother Club Fall Curling Classic  Winnipeg, MB DC - David Bohn
Sept 21-24 KW Fall Classic Kitchener/Waterloo, ONT DC - Richard Krell
Sept 21-24 Lakeshore Curling Club Cashspiel Lower Sackville, NS DC - Stuart Thompson
Sept 29-Oct 2 College Clean Restoration Curling Classic Saskatoon, SK DC - Brad Jacobs
Sept 28-Oct 1 Swiss Cup Basel (CCT Event) Basel, Switzerland DC - Brad Gushue
Sept 29 - Oct 2 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic  Vernon, BC DC - Tyler Tardi
Sept 28 - Oct 1 KKP Classic Winnipeg, MB DC - Chang-Min Kim
Sept 29 - Oct 1 Avonair Cash Spiel Edmonton, AB DC - Glen Hansen
Oct 6-9 Direct Horizontal Drilling Fall Classic  Edmonton, AB DC - Steve Laycock
Oct 5-9 StuSells Toronto Tankard  Toronto, ON DC - Brad Gushue
Oct 6-8 St. Paul Cash Spiel  St. Paul, MN DC - Heath McCormick
Oct 6-9 Man Curl Tour Classic Winnipeg, MB DC - Braden Calvert
Oct 13-16 Canad Inns Men's Classic Portage la Prairie, MB DC - Reid Carruthers
Oct 13-15 McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic Airdrie, AB DC - Glen Hansen
Oct 12-15 Stroud Sleeman Cash Spiel Stroud, ONT DC - Chad Allen
Oct 13-16 Atkins Curling Supplies Classic  Winnipeg, MB New Event
Oct 13-15 Kalamazoo Men's Classic  Kalamazoo, MI DC - Sean Murray
Oct 19-22 ARENA Challenge de Curling de Gatineau Gatineau, QC DC - John Epping
Oct 19-22 Curling Masters Champery (CCT Event) Champery, Switzerland DC - Niklas Edin
Oct 20-23 Medicine Hat Charity Classic Medicine Hat, AB DC - Jason Jacobson
Oct 20-23 Hub International Crown of Curling Kamloops, BC DC - Dean Joanisse
Oct 21-22 Dakota Challenger Spiel  Lakeville, MN New Event
Oct 24-29 Masters Lloydminster, SK DC - Niklas Edin
Oct 26-29 Dave Jones Alexander Keith's Mayflower Cash Spiel  Halifax, NS DC - Jamie Murphy
Oct 26-29 Huron ReproGraphics Oil Heritage Classic  Sarnia, ONT DC - Heath McCormick
Oct 27-29 Grande Prairie Cash Spiel  Grande Prairie, AB New Event
Oct 26-29 Latvia International Challenger (CCT Event) Riga, Latvia New Event
Nov 2-5 CookstownCash presented by Comco Canada Inc Cookstown, ONT DC - John Epping
Nov 3-6 Fort Garry Industries Bonspiel  Winnipeg, MB DC - Trevor Loreth
Nov 10-12 Original 16 WCT Bonspiel Calgary, AB Carl deConinck Smith
Nov 10-12 Fort St. John Cash Spiel Fort St. John, BC New Event
Nov 14-19 National Sault Ste. Marie, ONT DC - Brad Jacobs
Nov 17-20 DEKALB Superspiel Morris, MB DC - Mike McEwen
Nov 17-20 Red Deer Curling Classic Red Deer, AB DC - Kevin Koe
Nov 17-19 Fort Wayne Mad Anthony Cash Spiel Fort Wayne, IN New Event
Nov 23-26 Challenge Casino de Charlevoix  Clermont, QC DC - Stuart Thompson
Nov 24-26 Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel  Abbotsford, BC DC - John Morris
Nov 24-26 Black Diamond / High River Cash  Black Diamond, AB DC - Kevin Yablonski
Nov 24-27  The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul  Winnipeg, MB DC - Matt Dunstone
Nov 24-26 Spitfire Arms Cash Spiel Windsor, ON New Event
Dec 1-3 WFG Jim Sullivan Curling Classic  Saint John, NB DC - Jean-Michel Menard
Dec 1-4 Thistle Integrity Stakes Winnipeg, MB DC - Trevor Loreth
Dec 8-10 Curl Mesabi Classic Eveleth, MN DC - Heath McCormick
Dec 8-10 Peace River Cash Spiel  Peace River, AB New Event
Dec 13-17 Karuizawa International  Karuizawa, Japan DC - Tom Brewster
Dec 14-17 Dumfries Challenger Series (CCT Event) Dumfries, Scotland DC - Kyle Smith
Dec 29-Jan 1 ASHAM U.S. Open of Curling  Blaine, MN DC - Matt Dunstone
Jan 4-7 Mercure Perth Masters (CCT Event) Perth, Scotland DC - Tom Brewster
Jan 11-14 Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic  Tempe, AZ DC - Mike McEwen
Jan 12-14 Peace Tour Championship Sexsmith, AB New Event
Jan 11-14 Brandon Mens Bonspiel  Brandon, MB New Event
Jan 16-21 Canadian Open Camrose, AB DC - Brad Gushue
Jan 19-21 German Masters (CCT Event) Hamburg, Germany DC - Steffen Walstad
Mar 9-11 Black Swamp Cash Spiel Bowling Green, OH New Event
Mar 15-18 Elite 10 TBD DC - John Morris
Mar 16-18  Aberdeen International Curling Championship (CCT Event) Aberdeen, Scotland New Event
Apr 10-15 Players' Championship Toronto, ON DC - Niklas Edin
Apr 24-29 Champions Cup TBD DC - Brad Jacobs