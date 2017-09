World Group Playoff - Canada vs. India at Edmonton (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Sep. 15 Singles No. 1 - Singles No. 2 - Sep. 16 Doubles - Sep. 17 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Reverse Singles No. 2 -

Best-of-five series tied 0-0

Canada roster: Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Daniel Nestor, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

India roster: Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mahesh Bhupathi (captain)

Winner advances to World Group First Round in February.

Loser is relegated to Americas Zone Group I qualifying for 2018.

World Group, First Round - Canada vs. Great Britain at Ottawa (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Feb. 3 Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Evans Britain wins 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Singles No. 2 - Pospisil vs. Edmund Canada wins 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3) Feb. 4 Doubles - Nestor/Pospisil vs. Murray/Inglot Britain wins 7-6(1), 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-3 Feb. 5 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Pospisil vs. Evans Canada wins 7-6(3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) Reverse Singles No. 2 - Shapovalov vs. Edmund Britain wins 6-3, 6-4, 2-1, defaulted

Great Britain wins series 3-2

Canada roster: Peter Polansky, Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Daniel Nestor, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

Great Britain roster: Daniel Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray, Dominic Inglot, Leon Smith (captain)

Great Britain advances to World Group quarter-finals in April.

Canada to play World Group Playoff in September.

World Group, Playoff - Canada vs. Chile at Halifax (Indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Sep. 16 Singles No. 1 - Dancevic vs. Garin Canada wins 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 Singles No. 2 - Pospisil vs. Jarry Canada wins 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 Sep. 17 Doubles - Pospisil/Shamasdin vs. Podlipnik-Castillo/Jarry Canada wins 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) Sep. 18 Rev. Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Garin Canada wins 7-6(5), 6-4 Rev. Singles No. 2 - Dancevic vs. Lama Canada wins 6-4, 6-4

Canada wins series 5-0

Canada roster: Frank Dancevic, Vasek Pospisil, Adil Shamasdin, Denis Shapovalov, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

Chile roster: Christian Garin, Nicolas Jarry, Gonzalo Lama, Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Nicolas Massu (captain)

Canada advances to World Group first round in 2017.

Chile is relegated to Americas Zone Group I qualifying for 2017.

World Group, First Round - Canada vs. France at Guadeloupe (Outdoor clay courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Mar. 4 Singles No. 1: Dancevic vs. Monfils France wins 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 Singles No. 2: Pospisil vs. Simon France wins 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 Mar. 5 Doubles: Bester/Pospisil vs. Gasquet/Tsonga France wins 7-6(4), 6-1, 7-6(4) Mar. 6 Rev. Singles No. 1: Bester vs. Gasquet France wins 6-1, 7-6(4) Rev. Singles No. 2: Dancevic vs. Tsonga France wins 6-7(7), Retired France wins best-of-five tie 5-0 Canada roster: Philip Bester, Frank Dancevic, Vasek Pospisil, Adil Shamasdin, Martin Laurendeau (captain) France roster: Richard Gasquet, Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Yannick Noah (captain) France advances to the Davis Cup semifinals against the Czech Republic Canada will play a World Group Playoff in September to remain in the top tier