The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place on January 13 from Los Angeles. Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome of the NASL's FC Edmonton is expected to be an early selection. Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United hold the top two picks.

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 1

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS 1 Minnesota United 2 Atlanta United 3 Chicago Fire 4 Houston Dynamo 5 Columbus Crew 6 San Jose Earthquakes 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 Atlanta United (from ORL) 9 Columbus Crew (from NE) 10 Portland Timbers 11 Chicago Fire (from PHI) 12 DC United 13 Real Salt Lake 14 Sporting Kansas City 15 Colorado Rapids (from LA) 16 Seattle Sounders from (NYCFC) 17 New York Red Bulls 18 FC Dallas 19 Montreal Impact 20 New England Revolution (from COL) 21 Toronto FC 22 Seattle Sounders

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 2

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS 23 Minnesota United 24 Colorado Rapids (from ATL) 25 Minnesota United (from CHI) 26 Toronto FC (from HOU) 27 Toronto FC (from MTL via CLB) 28 San Jose Earthquakes 29 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 Houston Dynamo (from ORL) 31 New England Revolution 32 Portland Timbers 33 Philadelphia Union 34 DC United 35 Real Salt Lake 36 Houston Dynamo (from SKC) 37 FC Dallas (from LA) 38 New York City FC 39 New York Red Bulls 40 FC Dallas 41 Montreal Impact 42 Philadelphia Union (from COL) 43 DC United (from TFC) 44 Seattle Sounders

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 3

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS 45 Colorado Rapids (from MIN) 46 Atlanta United 47 Chicago Fire 48 Real Salt Lake (from HOU) 49 Columbus Crew 50 San Jose Earthquakes 51 Vancouver Whitecaps 52 Toronto FC (from ORL) 53 FC Dallas (from NE) 54 New York City FC (from POR) 55 Philadelphia Union 56 Seattle Sounders (from DCU) 57 Real Salt Lake 58 Sporting Kansas City 59 FC Dallas (from LA) 60 New York City FC 61 New York Red Bulls 62 FC Dallas 63 Montreal Impact 64 Orlando City (from NYRB via DCU via COL) 65 Toronto FC 66 Seattle Sounders

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 4

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS 67 Minnesota United 68 Atlanta United 69 Chicago Fire 70 Houston Dynamo 71 Columbus Crew 72 San Jose Earthquakes 73 Vancouver Whitecaps 74 Orlando City 75 New England Revolution 76 Portland Timbers 77 Philadelphia Union 78 DC United 79 Real Salt Lake 80 Portland Timbers (from SKC) 81 LA Galaxy 82 Philadelphia Union from (from NYCFC) 83 Toronto FC (from NYRB) 84 FC Dallas 85 Montreal Impact 86 Colorado Rapids 87 Toronto FC 88 Seattle Sounders

