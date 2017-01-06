1h ago
2017 MLS SuperDraft
The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place on January 13 from Los Angeles. Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome of the NASL's FC Edmonton is expected to be an early selection. Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United hold the top two picks.
2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|Atlanta United
|3
|Chicago Fire
|4
|Houston Dynamo
|5
|Columbus Crew
|6
|San Jose Earthquakes
|7
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|8
|Atlanta United (from ORL)
|9
|Columbus Crew (from NE)
|10
|Portland Timbers
|11
|Chicago Fire (from PHI)
|12
|DC United
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|Colorado Rapids (from LA)
|16
|Seattle Sounders from (NYCFC)
|17
|New York Red Bulls
|18
|FC Dallas
|19
|Montreal Impact
|20
|New England Revolution (from COL)
|21
|Toronto FC
|22
|Seattle Sounders
2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 2
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PREVIOUS
|23
|Minnesota United
|24
|Colorado Rapids (from ATL)
|25
|Minnesota United (from CHI)
|26
|Toronto FC (from HOU)
|27
|Toronto FC (from MTL via CLB)
|28
|San Jose Earthquakes
|29
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|30
|Houston Dynamo (from ORL)
|31
|New England Revolution
|32
|Portland Timbers
|33
|Philadelphia Union
|34
|DC United
|35
|Real Salt Lake
|36
|Houston Dynamo (from SKC)
|37
|FC Dallas (from LA)
|38
|New York City FC
|39
|New York Red Bulls
|40
|FC Dallas
|41
|Montreal Impact
|42
|Philadelphia Union (from COL)
|43
|DC United (from TFC)
|44
|Seattle Sounders
2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 3
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PREVIOUS
|45
|Colorado Rapids (from MIN)
|46
|Atlanta United
|47
|Chicago Fire
|48
|Real Salt Lake (from HOU)
|49
|Columbus Crew
|50
|San Jose Earthquakes
|51
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|52
|Toronto FC (from ORL)
|53
|FC Dallas (from NE)
|54
|New York City FC (from POR)
|55
|Philadelphia Union
|56
|Seattle Sounders (from DCU)
|57
|Real Salt Lake
|58
|Sporting Kansas City
|59
|FC Dallas (from LA)
|60
|New York City FC
|61
|New York Red Bulls
|62
|FC Dallas
|63
|Montreal Impact
|64
|Orlando City (from NYRB via DCU via COL)
|65
|Toronto FC
|66
|Seattle Sounders
2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 4
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PREVIOUS
|67
|Minnesota United
|68
|Atlanta United
|69
|Chicago Fire
|70
|Houston Dynamo
|71
|Columbus Crew
|72
|San Jose Earthquakes
|73
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|74
|Orlando City
|75
|New England Revolution
|76
|Portland Timbers
|77
|Philadelphia Union
|78
|DC United
|79
|Real Salt Lake
|80
|Portland Timbers (from SKC)
|81
|LA Galaxy
|82
|Philadelphia Union from (from NYCFC)
|83
|Toronto FC (from NYRB)
|84
|FC Dallas
|85
|Montreal Impact
|86
|Colorado Rapids
|87
|Toronto FC
|88
|Seattle Sounders
