The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place on January 13 from Los Angeles. Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome of the NASL's FC Edmonton is expected to be an early selection. Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United hold the top two picks.

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 1

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS
1 Minnesota United      
2 Atlanta United      
3 Chicago Fire      
4 Houston Dynamo      
5 Columbus Crew      
6 San Jose Earthquakes      
7 Vancouver Whitecaps      
8 Atlanta United (from ORL)      
9 Columbus Crew (from NE)      
10 Portland Timbers      
11 Chicago Fire (from PHI)      
12 DC United      
13 Real Salt Lake      
14 Sporting Kansas City      
15 Colorado Rapids (from LA)      
16 Seattle Sounders from (NYCFC)      
17 New York Red Bulls      
18 FC Dallas      
19 Montreal Impact      
20 New England Revolution (from COL)      
21 Toronto FC      
22 Seattle Sounders      

 

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 2

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS
23 Minnesota United      
24 Colorado Rapids (from ATL)      
25 Minnesota United (from CHI)      
26 Toronto FC (from HOU)      
27 Toronto FC (from MTL via CLB)      
28 San Jose Earthquakes      
29 Vancouver Whitecaps      
30 Houston Dynamo (from ORL)      
31 New England Revolution      
32 Portland Timbers      
33 Philadelphia Union      
34 DC United      
35 Real Salt Lake      
36 Houston Dynamo (from SKC)      
37 FC Dallas (from LA)      
38 New York City FC      
39 New York Red Bulls      
40 FC Dallas      
41 Montreal Impact      
42 Philadelphia Union (from COL)      
43 DC United (from TFC)      
44 Seattle Sounders      

 

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 3

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS
45 Colorado Rapids (from MIN)      
46 Atlanta United      
47 Chicago Fire      
48 Real Salt Lake (from HOU)      
49 Columbus Crew      
50 San Jose Earthquakes      
51 Vancouver Whitecaps      
52 Toronto FC (from ORL)      
53 FC Dallas (from NE)      
54 New York City FC (from POR)      
55 Philadelphia Union      
56 Seattle Sounders (from DCU)      
57 Real Salt Lake      
58 Sporting Kansas City      
59 FC Dallas (from LA)      
60 New York City FC      
61 New York Red Bulls      
62 FC Dallas      
63 Montreal Impact      
64 Orlando City (from NYRB via DCU via COL)      
65 Toronto FC      
66 Seattle Sounders      

 

2017 MLS SUPERDRAFT - ROUND 4

PICK TEAM PLAYER POSITION PREVIOUS
67 Minnesota United      
68 Atlanta United      
69 Chicago Fire      
70 Houston Dynamo      
71 Columbus Crew      
72 San Jose Earthquakes      
73 Vancouver Whitecaps      
74 Orlando City      
75 New England Revolution      
76 Portland Timbers      
77 Philadelphia Union      
78 DC United      
79 Real Salt Lake      
80 Portland Timbers (from SKC)      
81 LA Galaxy      
82 Philadelphia Union from (from NYCFC)      
83 Toronto FC (from NYRB)      
84 FC Dallas      
85 Montreal Impact      
86 Colorado Rapids      
87 Toronto FC      
88 Seattle Sounders      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

