Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 19m On OG Anunoby and the elite defensive upside that helped the Raptors overlook an injury that scared other teams awa… https://t.co/B8gmV5GhAh Reply

Reply Retweet

Retweet Favorite





Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 33m Masai says Anunoby fits team regardless of direction they choose. Can be developed slowly if they're competitive, can play if they go young Reply

Reply Retweet

Retweet Favorite



