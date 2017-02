TSN GO delivers live coverage of the 2017 SUPER RUGBY season, from the opening kickoff all the way to the SUPER RUGBY FINAL.

TSN’s comprehensive coverage of SUPER RUGBY begins Thursday, Feb. 23 when the Rebels take on the Blues at 3:45 a.m. ET.

Highlights of this year’s SUPER RUGBY schedule include:

The 2017 SUPER RUGBY season opener featuring the Rebels vs. Blues from AAMI Park in Melbourne on Thursday, Feb. 23

A full slate of marquee matchups on opening weekend, including a fixture featuring the defending champion Hurricanes as they kick off their title defense in Tokyo against the Sunwolves on Friday, Feb. 24

A rematch of the 2015 SUPER RUGBY FINAL featuring the Highlanders vs. Hurricanes on March 18

Complete coverage of the SUPER RUGBY playoffs, beginning Thursday, July 20, culminating with the SUPER RUGBY FINAL on Friday, August 4

TSN’s coverage of SUPER RUGBY is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

TSN’s 2017 SUPER RUGBY broadcast schedule for the first month of the season is as follows* (all games on TSN GO):



Thursday, February 23

Rebels vs. Blues at 3:45 a.m. ET

Friday, February 24

Highlanders vs. Chiefs at 1:35 a.m. ET

Reds vs. Sharks at 4 a.m. ET

Sunwolves vs. Hurricanes at 11:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 25

Crusaders vs. Brumbies at 1:35 a.m. ET

Waratahs vs. Force at 3:45 a.m. ET

Cheetahs vs. Lions at 8:05 a.m. ET

Kings vs. Jaguares at 10:15 a.m. ET

Stormers vs. Bulls at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 2

Force vs. Reds at 5:30 a.m. ET

Friday, March 3

Chiefs vs. Blues at 1:35 a.m. ET

Hurricanes vs. Rebels at 11:15 p.m. ET

Saturday March 4

Highlanders vs. Crusaders at 1:35 a.m. ET

Brumbies vs. Sharks at 3:45 a.m. ET

Sunwolves vs. Kings at 5:55 a.m. ET

Lions vs. Waratahs at 8:05 a.m. ET

Stormers vs. Jaguares at 10:15 a.m. ET

Cheetahs vs. Bulls at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 10

Chiefs vs. Hurricanes at 1:35 a.m. ET

Brumbies vs. Force at 3:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 11

Blues vs. Highlanders at 1:35 a.m. ET

Reds vs. Crusaders at 3:45 a.m. ET

Kings vs. Stormers at 8:05 a.m. ET

Cheetahs vs. Sunwolves at 10:15 a.m. ET

Sharks vs. Waratahs at 12:30 p.m. ET

Jaguares vs. Lions at 2:40 p.m. ET

Friday, March 17

Crusaders vs. Blues at 2:35 a.m. ET

Rebels vs. Chiefs at 4:45 a.m. ET

Bulls vs. Sunwolves at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 18

Hurricanes vs. Highlanders at 2:35 a.m. ET

Waratahs vs. Brumbies at 4:45 a.m. ET

Lions vs. Reds at 11:15 a.m. ET

Sharks vs. Kings at 1:30 p.m. ET

Jaguares vs. Cheetahs at 3:40 p.m. ET

Friday, March 24

Crusaders vs. Force at 2:35 a.m. ET

Rebels vs. Waratahs at 4:45 a.m. ET

*Schedule subject to change