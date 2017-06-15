2018 CP Women's Open to be held at Wascana Country Club

Regina's Wascana Country Club has been selected to host the 2018 CP Women's Open.

It will mark the first time in history that an LPGA Tour event will be held in the province of Saskatchewan. After a three-year process, Wascana Country Club was chosen after originally submitting a bid back in 2014.

The Wascana Country Club was founded in 1911 and has hosted notable events in the past, including the PGA of Canada Championship in 1992. The club will also host the 2017 Canadian Men's Mid-Amateur Championship later this summer.

The club is one of only four private golf courses in Saskatchewan.

Canada's National Women's Open Championship has traditionally featured one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour vying for a total purse of US$2.25 million.

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club will host the 2017 edition of the CP Women's Open in August.