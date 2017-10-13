Just hours after it was reported the San Francisco 49ers were shopping three-time Pro Bowl linebacker NaVorro Bowman, the team released the veteran linebacker.

49ers have released LB NaVorro Bowman.https://t.co/t2VXMcXdWv pic.twitter.com/PtbnAQXyBV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2017

Bowman has recorded 38 tackles over five games this season for the 0-5 49ers. He appeared in only four contests last year after tearing his Achilles tendon in early October.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the 49ers after being selected by them in the third round of the 2010 draft.

The Penn State product was named to the Pro Bowl in 2012, 2013 and 2015.