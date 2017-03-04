Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop.

1. If the debut of Nikolay Goldobin in a Canucks uniform is as much fun on the ice, as it was off the ice (this morning), we are in for a treat. The fresh faced Russian met reporters today and was providing his own kind of humour during interviews. The man prefers to be called “Goldie” and is happy to join a younger team. Although hoping to get more opportunity to play with San Jose, he was limited to a pair of games this season. Goldobin picked up 41 points in the AHL, while with the Barracuda and played the right side. Goldobin is expected to start on a line with Brandon Sutter and Jayson Megna.

2. Adding Goldobin to the Canucks lineup has changed the look of the 4th line. Brendan Gaunce now joins Michael Chaput and Joseph Cramarossa. It will likely be a sign of things to come with this group of Canucks, with in-game changes perhaps made more regularly. It’s all about opening a window and allowing the younger players to fly into an opportunity. While that doesn’t mean that opportunity does not have to be earned and consistent play rewarded, but it could mean multiple players playing on different lines between now and the end of the season.

3. One player hoping to find some chemistry with new linemates is Loui Eriksson. The veteran winger is likely to play the right side with Horvat and Baertschi this evening. While the concept of placing Eriksson on a line outisde of the twins is not new, the Canucks hope the results are. The 31 year-old has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 games and has 11 goals on the season.

4. Jayson Megna is hoping a second look at Ben Bishop will be a good thing. The Florida native netted a pair of goals in the last meeting between the two, in Tampa. Megna was not the only standout for the Canucks that night, with Skille and Gudbranson each recording the first goals of their Canucks careers. Bishop was did not finish that game and allowed 4 goals on 20 shots. Big Ben will make his 2nd start for the Kings tonight against Vancouver.

5. Also playing his second game with the Kings will be Jerome Iginla. As previous stories have mentioned, he chose to wear 88 because of a connection to Gretzky, as a child. Iginla grew up in Edmonton and was a big 99 fan. When Gretzky was traded to LA (1988), Iginla bought a Kings Jersey with 88 and his own last name on the back. Now with his 5th NHL team, the 39 year-old is banking that a reunion with Darryl Sutter and some magic from the great one can give him the chance at a Stanley Cup.

