Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop.

1. Vancouver will complete the 12th set of back-to-back games, of the 16 they play this season, with a stop in Buffalo tonight. The Canucks are 4-7-0 in the 2nd game of back-to-back sets and will take aim at a split on the weekend, after a Saturday afternoon 4-3 loss in Boston. Vancouver is 1-2 through 3 games of the 6 game road trip.

2. Jacob Markstrom will earn the start against the Sabres. Markstrom last played in Nashville, making 29 saves and allowing 3 goals against, in a 4-2 loss. Markstrom has started the second game of back-to-back games 9 times out of the 11 the team has played. In those 9 starts, the 27 year-old has compiled a record of 4-5. Markstrom will attempt to even that record up and take the season series win over Buffalo. He made 26 saves and allowed only 1 goal against, in a 2-1 Canucks win on October 20th of this season.

3. Buffalo has surrendered quite a few shots against, lately. In the last 6 games played, the Sabres have allowed 40 or more shots 4 times. Coach Dan Bylsma relates those numbers in part to the amount of power plays given to the opponent. Vancouver enters having scored a power play goal in each of the last four games and will try to challenge the Sabres that way again, tonight.

4. On multi-game road trips this season, the Canucks have only once registered 2 wins. Turn back to a three game trip in late November and you will find a victory in Arizona, followed up by a loss in Dallas, only to see another win arrive in Colorado. The previous lengthy trips of 6 and 5 games have produced only 1 win for Vancouver on each outing. In order to avoid a fall from grace and instead find reward for their hard work, tonight’s game is as close to a “must win” on this current 6 game trip.

5. The Sabres will not make it an easy achievement, for they are also attempting a surge in the standings. Led by a two-goal effort from Vancouver native Evander Kane, Buffalo was able to grab a big divisional 3-1 victory over Toronto. The 25 year-old has recorded a pair of two-goal games over his last 3 played and now has 24 two-goal games in his career. Kane has scored only once against his hometown team and that arrived in Vancouver, back in 2013. One can bet Kane would love to continue his red-hot play, with 18 goals since December 3rd this season.

Game Time: 4:30pmPT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App