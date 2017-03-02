Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop:

1. It is not very often teams are forced to remove a player from a game because of a trade. While Jannik Hansen was subtracted from the Canucks lineup before the puck dropped, it was during the contest with Detroit that the hockey world learned the former 9th-round pick was heading to San Jose. Much like Alex Burrows, Hansen fits the description of working hard to achieve success. The 30-year-old battled his way out of the AHL in Manitoba and eventually found a permanent home with Vancouver, skating for nearly 10 full seasons in Canucks colours. Hansen was able to carve out a role beside Henrik and Daniel Sedin last season, recording career-topping stat lines in the process and was likely the best fit for the twins this season. Although a pair of injuries slowed the thought of him rejoining the Canucks' top line, his zest for the game and determined play would not fall off. The Sharks certainly hope Hansen has the tools to put them over the top and after the conditions of the trade were released, combined with the impression he left on the city, so do many Canucks fans.

2. The first opponent after the trade deadline will not produce high drama on the ice, although it was set up for it. Neither Hansen or Nikolay Goldobin will face their former teams tonight. Goldobin was acquired by the Canucks as the major return in that deal and is hopeful to play on the weekend. Goldobin is a former OHL linemate of Reid Boucher’s and can play on both the left and right side of the forward lineup. The 21-year-old has produced at every level he has played at and will try to carry that skill forward to a permanent NHL spot in the Canucks' lineup.

3. Joseph Cramarossa was claimed off waivers by Vancouver and will make his Canucks debut in San Jose tonight. At 24 years old, Cramarossa was thrilled at the idea of earning a spot with a new team and being able to live in a city like Vancouver. It turns out he also has connections to the Canucks room, having played on the same team with Chris Tanev before making the jump to the OHL. Once he did advance to junior, he ended up finishing his OHL career with Brendan Gaunce and the Belleville Bulls. After 49 games with the Anaheim Ducks this season, Cramarossa is certainly familiar with the California teams that Vancouver faces on this road trip.

4. Tanev and Michael Chaput will make their returns to the Canucks lineup tonight. Each suffering from mumps symptoms in the last 10 days, both are now ready to roll and will provide Vancouver a game in which they actually have a healthy scratch. While Tanev will resume his spot beside Sbisa and Chaput ushers in new linemates of Cramarossa and Boucher, it is likely Philip Larsen is the odd player out. Sven Baertschi also comes back from a lengthy concussion recovery. After being blindsided by Cody McLeod in Nashville on February 7, Baertschi has missed nine games.

5. The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have a rare trend developing. Thanks to a pair of Sharks wins in Vancouver this year, San Jose have won 10 straight in British Columbia. Tonight the Canucks look for revenge and try to increase the total of consecutive wins in the Shark Tank to seven. The last time Vancouver lost in San Jose was Game 1 of the 2013-14 season.

Game Time: 730pmPT with @HockeyAbbs /@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App