Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. Today’s matinee will put the closing touches on an emotional two game series between the Devils and the Canucks. In the only game prior, Taylor Hall finished perhaps the hardest legal hit the league has seen this season, Philip Larsen. The Canucks was definitely on the wrong end of the hit, suffered a concussion and was knocked out on the ice. After what was a scary, difficult scene to take in, there was no penalty on the play and Larsen was removed from the ice on a stretcher. The great news is that Larsen will fully recover. The 27 year old has played only 17 games for the Canucks this season and will miss his 19th consecutive today, due to the Hall hit.

2. Vancouver continues to record points. The Canucks have picked up at least one point in 8 of their last 9 and are only 3 points out of a Wild Card spot. The Canucks are hoping to move up the standings, as they open up a stretch of 3 straight home games. Entering the game against New Jersey, the Canucks have the highest amount of wins on home ice in the division and are 3rd in the Western Conference at their mark of 15 home victories.

3. One area that has really slowed the Canucks down, home and road, has been the power play. An abysmal 7/68 record on the road was aided by missing out on a 4-on-3 opportunity in overtime in Nashville and recording only 1 goal on 8 power play attempts in Philadelphia. Every player or coach engaged on the topic admits the team needs to be better in that category and have lost games because they have yet to find a way to do so. The Devils are ranked in the league’s top 10 when it comes to the penalty kill, so the Canucks may again have to find a way to win the game 5-on-5.

4. After scoring 4 goals total in Philadelphia, the Canucks felt that amount should win them any hockey game. The Flyers outcome aside, Vancouver have collected 14 of a possible 18 points in the last 9 games and in that time have scored 18 even strength goals. New Jersey enter at the bottom of that category, with only Arizona and Colorado scoring fewer 5-on-5 goals this season. The Devils are tied with the Sabres with 62 of their 96 goals arriving at even strength.

5. The Devils were winless in the last 4 games prior to taking a victory in Calgary. New Jersey scored a pair of first period goals and hung on to win 2-1 in cowtown. Adding to that impressive road victory, is the fact they played the night prior and fell in overtime in Edmonton. Fresh off a practice day in Vancouver, John Hynes’ team believes they are starting to compete they way they need to over 60 minutes to win more hockey games. Former Canuck, Corey Schneider, will start in goal and is aiming to return to the win column, after losses in his last 4 appearances.

Game info:

4pm PT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio Ap