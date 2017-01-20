1. The final game of a three-game homestand is staring the Canucks in the face and on the cusp of a milestone moment, the team hopes to take advantage of being on home ice and treating their home crowd. Henrik Sedin enters the game with 999 points and will become the 85th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point plateau with his next one. After giving everything he has for the city, the community and the hockey team, a proper salute would be to recognize that feat in Vancouver.

2. The Canucks' captain will become the fourth player of Swedish descent to hit 1,000 points. The path was carved out by the likes of Mats Sundin (1,349), Daniel Alfredsson (1,157) and Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142). With 1,212 games and counting in Canucks colours under his belt, the 36-year-old will become only the 18th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points with the same team.

3. Hockey has a wonderful way of tying moments together, at times. As Henrik approaches his place in hockey history, we turn back to October 6, 2000. Henrik Sedin earned his first NHL point in Florida, against the Panthers. In his second NHL game, at what was then the National Car Rental Center, he had one assist in just over 13 minutes of ice time. It seems so rare that the Canucks would make their only visit to the Sunshine State that early in the season, but the symmetry has played itself into perhaps book-ending career moments for the Canucks legend. Oh, and Roberto Luongo was the back-up that night. Trevor Kidd suffered the 4-3 overtime loss. It was reported that Luongo, who is the starter tonight, would trade a single point to Henrik for the full two points in the standings. Later he joked that it may be more fitting as an empty net goal!

4. Henrik and Daniel Sedin are alike in many ways. That goes well beyond looks and the feel out on the ice, but transfers over into their humble attitude and dry sense of humour. When asked if his family would take part in the festivities (that could come tonight) Henrik remarked that “Danny will be there.” Not to miss a beat, Daniel suggested that “they would have had to be around for three or four weeks now to be sure”, suggesting is has been a long time coming for his brother. Henrik would love nothing more than a power play point that is part of a win and it's even better should it arrive in overtime, so he can get off the ice. Being placed in the spotlight is nothing new for the twin brothers, but how they handle it isn’t either.

5. “To stay in the league, you have to be smart enough to adjust. You have to realize the game has changed, so you have to be able to change. If you think however you played 10 years ago is good enough right now, then you are wrong and you are not going to play anymore.” A 44-year-old Jaromir Jagr shared his thoughts during the first meeting of the season between the Canucks and Panthers and they still hold up today. Jagr went on to joke that he had a hard time remembering his 1,000th point because he did it “like 15 years ago” but does have a mutual respect and admiration for the Sedins. Of course, the veteran had a fun parting shot, saying at that time “it’s a little bit easier for them because there are always two of them, so it’s a lot easier, than for me.”

