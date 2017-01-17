Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. A rematch from one week ago, when the Nashville Predators took advantage of a Canucks power play in overtime. Roman Josi stormed down the ice and flipped the puck over to Calle Jarnkrok, who scored the overtime winner. If that wasn’t bad enough, the shorthanded 2-on-0 developed from centre ice. Vancouver will try to gain the edge in the season series and with it erase any memory of that awful ending in the Music City.

2. As far as an edge in the standings goes, this season series could play an important role in the Canucks' potential playoff berth. Vancouver enters tonight’s game one point behind Nashville and two points out of a Wild Card spot. The swing game in the series could decide who takes the most points out of the three games these teams will play and which club ends up with a Wild Card spot. Nashville is a single point out of contention and sit four back of a divisional playoff spot.

3. The Canucks have been able to hang around in the standings in part because of a run of consecutive wins (6) and a grouping of single point outcomes joined to that. Vancouver have collected points in nine of their last 10 games, while nabbing 15 of a possible 20 over their last 10 affairs and enter having collected a single point in each of their last three games.

4. While the Predators are getting healthy, they have also added a few players along the way to fill the gaps. The club now boasts seven players with British Columbia connections, including five born in the province (Johansen, Sissons, Grant, Irwin, Hunt) and a pair that used to play in B.C. (Zolnierczyk, Weber). Yannick Weber plays his first game back in Vancouver since parting ways with the club after last season. Weber dressed in 159 games for the Canucks over his three seasons and finished with 38 points in a Vancouver uniform.

5. The attention will rest with Henrik Sedin on a shift-by-shift basis tonight, as the Canucks' captain draws closer to hitting the 1,000-point threshold. The 36-year-old has played all of his 1,211 career NHL games with the Canucks and is resting at 998 points ahead of the game vs. Nashville. Henrik will follow in the footsteps of Alex Ovechkin, who also celebrated his 1,000th point this season. Others close behind the Swedish phenom are Sidney Crosby (988), Shane Doan (957) and of course, his brother, Daniel Sedin (967).

Game info: 7pmPT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App