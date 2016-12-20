Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop between the Jets and Canucks

1. Not since 2006 have the Canucks hosted an opponent in Vancouver for two straight games. The Winnipeg Jets will call BC home over four days, with a pair of games tonight and Thursday. The Jets enter four points ahead of the Canucks and withing striking distance of the Wild Card. Vancouver is five back of a Wild Card spot, as of today. If one team is able to sweep this mini series, it would have impactful results in the standings both in the short and long terms, should things come down to the wire.

2. A double dose of Winnipeg also means a double dose of the Brothers Tanev. The Canucks' Chris Tanev and the Jets' Brandon Tanev will meet for the first time at the NHL level. Chris was a product of RPI and Brandon shared a similar path out of Providence to sign with his new Canadian NHL team. The pair play different positions and may be on the ice against one another, but the family has a clear favourite: the Tanev’s will be cheering for the Jets tonight.

3. Jacob Markstrom will earn the start in goal for the Canucks. The big Swede started back to back games in Florida and Washington, while Ryan Miller was out with a sprained ankle, but will make his first appearance since taking over for Miller in Carolina and suffering the loss. Markstrom may have the chance to earn another start based on his play tonight. The Canucks have two more games remaining before the Christmas break.

4. Vancouver is starting to get contributions from the “middle” of their lineup. Brandon Sutter is on a three-game goal scoring streak and his line has 10 points over that time. Sven Baertschi has been on a roll since becoming a healthy scratch in Washington. The Swiss forward has picked up five points in his last three games and the Horvat trio has 13 over that span. The Canucks now need to have this offence translate into leads that they defend and pick up points from those types of efforts.

5. The Jets have a great mix to their lineup. The brash young scoring stud in Patrik Laine. The offensive, yet reliable play from Mark Scheifele and the shifty talent from Nikolaj Ehlers. That is one line that Winnipeg puts forth. The Jets have suffered injuries, but remain a deep team. One problem that has plagued them, however, is something the Canucks can also relate to: consistency. While the Jets have strung together wins more often than Vancouver has, each team has played through their fair share of losing streaks. The fight to finish strong into the Christmas break is a shared theme, with both clubs eyeing up back-to-back wins this week.

Game info: 7pmPT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App