66 players chosen to represent Canada at 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge
TSN.ca Staff
66 players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, November 5-11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C.
The players will be split up into three teams represent Team Canada as Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White when they take on teams from across the globe including the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.
In July, 111 players were invited to a week-long national under-17 developement camp before the team was selected.
The players to compete in the tournament were selected by Brad McEwen (Hockey Canada's head scout) in consultation with U17 POE management group lead Steve Staios, along with regional scouts Carl Bouchard, Barclay Branch,Barclay Parneta, Kevin Mitchell and Darrell Woodley.
“There is a strong, talented, and skilled group of players to choose from and we feel the 66 we have selected are a great representation of the depth of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence,” said McEwen. “These young men have demonstrated an ability to learn, grow, and develop while giving Canada the best chance at bringing home gold on Canadian ice.”
Notable squad players include Rimouski Oceanic centre Alexis Lafrenier, Tag Bertuzzi, son of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi and Kootenay Ice standout Peyton Krebs.
Here's the full list of players for Team Canada:
Team Canada 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge
|Goaltenders
|Roman Basran
|L/G
|6'1 1/4"
|173
|7/26/2001
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|Okanagan (BCMML)
|KEL 2016 (3, 64)
|Luke Cavallin
|R/D
|6'0"
|179
|4/29/2001
|Greely, Ont.
|Flint (OHL)
|FLI 2017 (2, 28)
|Tommy Da Silva
|L/G
|6'1"
|206
|1/23/2001
|La Prairie, Que.
|Coll. Charles-Lemoyne (LHMAAAQ)
|CAP 2017 (2, 36)
|Taylor Gauthier
|R/D
|6'0 1/2"
|189
|2/15/2001
|Calgary, Alta.
|Prince George (WHL)
|PG 2016 (1, 10)
|Jonathan Lemieux
|L/G
|5'11 1/4"
|178
|6/8/2001
|Beloeil, Que.
|Val-d'Or (QMJHL)
|VDO 2017 (3, 42)
|Nolan Maier
|L/G
|5'11"
|168
|1/10/2001
|Yorkton, Sask.
|Yorkton (SJHL)
|SAS 2016 (2, 25)
|Defence
|Jacson Alexander
|L/G
|5'9 1/4"
|174
|2/1/2001
|Victoria, B.C.
|Victoria (BCHL)
|SC 2016 (1, 17)
|Justin Barron
|R/D
|6'1"
|186
|11/15/2001
|Halifax, N.S.
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|HFX 2017 (1, 13)
|Jaxon Bellamy
|L/G
|6'2 3/4"
|184
|1/22/2001
|Hampton, N.B.
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|MON 2017 (1, 16)
|Evan Brand
|L/G
|6'5 1/4"
|189
|3/14/2001
|Scarborough, Ont.
|Kingston (OHL)
|KIN 2017 (2, 29)
|Mitchell Brewer
|L/G
|5'11"
|197
|3/20/2001
|Millgrove, Ont.
|Oshawa (OHL)
|OSH 2017 (1, 15)
|Bowen Byram
|L/G
|6'0"
|179
|6/13/2001
|Cranbrook, B.C.
|Vancouver (WHL)
|VAN 2016 (1, 3)
|Maxence Guénette
|R/D
|6'0"
|171
|4/28/2001
|Ancienne-Lorette, Que.
|Val-d'Or (QMJHL)
|VDO 2017 (1, 5)
|Thomas Harley
|L/G
|6'2"
|171
|8/19/2001
|Jamesville, N.Y.
|Mississauga (OHL)
|MIS 2017 (1, 14)
|Christopher Inniss
|R/D
|5'10"
|173
|1/22/2001
|Longueuil, Que.
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|RIM 2017 (1, 10)
|Colton Kammerer
|R/D
|6'0"
|169
|10/21/2001
|Brooklin, Ont.
|Sarnia (OHL)
|SAR 2017 (3, 52)
|Kaedan Korczak
|R/D
|6'2"
|182
|1/29/2001
|Yorkton, Sask.
|Kelowna (WHL)
|KEL 2016 (1, 11)
|Noah Laaouan
|R/D
|5'10"
|170
|3/7/2001
|Halifax, N.S.
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|CAP 2017 (1, 14)
|Jake Lee
|L/G
|6'1"
|203
|7/13/2001
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Seattle (WHL)
|SEA 2016 (1, 18)
|Christopher Merisier-Ortiz
|L/G
|5'10 1/2"
|163
|1/17/2001
|Montreal, Que.
|Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)
|BAC 2017 (1, 7)
|Luke Reid
|R/D
|5'11"
|181
|9/26/2001
|Warman, Sask.
|Penticton (BCHL)
|VIC 2016 (2, 27)
|Rhett Rhinehart
|R/D
|6'2 1/2"
|195
|11/27/2001
|Lloydminster, Alta.
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|PA 2016 (1, 13)
|Matthew Robertson
|L/G
|6'2 3/4"
|194
|3/9/2001
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Edmonton (WHL)
|EDM 2016 (1, 7)
|Braden Schneider
|R/D
|6'1 1/4"
|198
|9/20/2001
|Prince Albert, Sask.
|Brandon (WHL)
|BDN 2016 (1, 12)
|Nathan Staios
|L/G
|5'7 1/2"
|164
|5/17/2001
|Oakville, Ont.
|Windsor (OHL)
|WSR 2017 (1, 17)
|Jackson van de Leest
|L/G
|6'6"
|218
|6/15/2001
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Calgary (WHL)
|CGY 2016 (1, 16)
|Michael Vukojevic
|L/G
|6'2 1/2"
|202
|6/8/2001
|Oakville, Ont.
|Green Bay (USHL)
|KIT 2017 (2, 33)
|Forwards
|Logan Barlage
|L/G
|6'3 3/4"
|204
|1/12/2001
|Humboldt, Sask.
|Swift Current (WHL)
|SC 2016 (1, 4)
|Alex Beaucage
|R/D
|5'11 3/4"
|179
|7/25/2001
|Trois-Rivières, Que.
|Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)
|ROU 2017 (2, 22)
|Tag Bertuzzi
|L/G
|5'11 3/4"
|193
|2/18/2001
|Birmingham, Mich.
|Guelph (OHL)
|GUE 2017 (1, 2)
|Harrison Blaisdell
|L/G
|5'10 1/4"
|175
|3/18/2001
|Regina, Sask.
|Chilliwack (BCHL)
|VAN 2016 (2, 31)
|Connor Bouchard
|L/G
|5'6"
|157
|3/24/2001
|Cochrane, Alta.
|Tri-City (WHL)
|TC 2016 (8, 161)
|Brett Budgell
|L/G
|5'10 1/4"
|181
|6/1/2001
|Paradise, N.L.
|Chicago (USHL)
|CHA 2017 (2, 25)
|Joe Carroll
|L/G
|6'1 3/4"
|187
|2/1/2001
|Almonte, Ont.
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|SSM 2017 (4, 78)
|Graeme Clarke
|R/D
|5'11"
|172
|4/24/2001
|Ottawa, Ont.
|Ottawa (OHL)
|OTT 2017 (1, 6)
|Brandon Coe
|R/D
|6'3"
|180
|12/1/2001
|Ajax, Ont.
|North Bay (OHL)
|NB 2017 (1, 3)
|Dylan Cozens
|R/D
|6'2 1/2"
|174
|2/9/2001
|Whitehorse, Y.T.
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|LET 2016 (1, 19)
|Kirby Dach
|R/D
|6'3"
|185
|1/21/2001
|Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|SAS 2016 (1, 2)
|Hayden Fowler
|L/G
|5'8 3/4"
|173
|9/24/2001
|Kingston, Ont.
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|SSM 2017 (1, 19)
|Ethan Keppen
|L/G
|6'1"
|204
|3/20/2001
|Whitby, Ont.
|Flint (OHL)
|FLI 2017 (1, 10)
|Peyton Krebs
|L/G
|5'10 3/4"
|173
|1/26/2001
|Okotoks, Alta.
|Kootenay (WHL)
|KOO 2016 (1, 1)
|Alexis Lafrenière
|L/G
|6'0"
|176
|10/11/2001
|Saint-Eustache, Que.
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|RIM 2017 (1, 1)
|Nathan Légaré
|R/D
|5'10 3/4"
|195
|1/11/2001
|Saint-Eustache, Que.
|Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)
|BAC 2017 (1, 6)
|Connor McMichael
|L/G
|5'10"
|167
|1/15/2001
|Ajax, Ont.
|Hamilton (OHL)
|HAM 2017 (1, 11)
|Dawson Mercer
|R/D
|5'11 1/4"
|161
|10/27/2001
|Bay Roberts, N.L.
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|DRU 2017 (1, 8)
|Cody Morgan
|R/D
|5'11"
|186
|2/1/2001
|Maple, Ont.
|Kingston (OHL)
|KIN 2017 (1, 12)
|Blake Murray
|L/G
|6'1"
|179
|7/5/2001
|Uxbridge, Ont.
|Sudbury (OHL)
|SUD 2017 (1, 7)
|Sasha Mutala
|R/D
|6'0 1/2"
|189
|5/6/2001
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Tri-City (WHL)
|TC 2016 (1, 6)
|Alex Newhook
|L/G
|5'9 3/4"
|184
|1/28/2001
|St. John's, N.L.
|Victoria (BCHL)
|HFX 2017 (3, 41)
|Xavier Parent
|L/G
|5'7 1/2"
|167
|3/23/2001
|Blainville, Que.
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|HFX 2017 (1, 4)
|Bailey Peach
|L/G
|5'7 1/2"
|169
|3/8/2001
|Falmouth, N.S.
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|SHE 2017 (1, 11)
|Jakob Pelletier
|L/G
|5'8 1/2"
|157
|3/7/2001
|Quebec City, Que.
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|MON 2017 (1, 3)
|Nicholas Porco
|L/G
|5'11"
|169
|3/12/2001
|Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
|Saginaw (OHL)
|SAG 2017 (1, 4)
|Samuel Poulin
|L/G
|6'0"
|208
|2/25/2001
|Blainville, Que.
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|SHE 2017 (1, 2)
|Aidan Prueter
|L/G
|5'9 1/4"
|168
|12/21/2001
|Komoka, Ont.
|Saginaw (OHL)
|SAG 2017 (2, 24)
|Jamieson Rees
|L/G
|5'9 3/4"
|168
|2/26/2001
|Hamilton, Ont.
|Sarnia (OHL)
|SAR 2017 (1, 9)
|Massimo Rizzo
|L/G
|5'9 3/4"
|172
|6/13/2001
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Penticton (BCHL)
|KAM 2016 (1, 15)
|Mitchell Russell
|R/D
|5'10 1/4"
|186
|3/6/2001
|Barrie, Ont.
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|OS 2017 (1, 20)
|Xavier Simoneau
|L/G
|5'5 3/4"
|174
|5/19/2001
|Saint-André-Avellin, Que.
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|DRU 2017 (1, 9)
|Ryan Suzuki
|L/G
|5'11 3/4"
|173
|5/28/2001
|London, Ont.
|Barrie (OHL)
|BAR 2017 (1, 1)
|Alex Swetlikoff
|L/G
|6'2"
|179
|7/6/2001
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Vernon (BCHL)
|SEA 2016 (3, 62)
|Philip Tomasino
|R/D
|5'10 3/4"
|170
|7/28/2001
|Mississauga, Ont.
|Niagara (OHL)
|NIA 2017 (1, 5)
|Brayden Tracey
|L/G
|5'11 3/4"
|163
|5/28/2001
|Calgary, Alta.
|Calgary Northstars (AMHL)
|MJ 2016 (1, 21)
|Keean Washkurak
|L/G
|5'9 3/4"
|170
|8/16/2001
|Waterloo, Ont.
|Mississauga (OHL)
|MIS 2017 (2, 30)
|Josh Williams
|R/D
|6'0 3/4"
|184
|3/8/2001
|Langley, B.C.
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|MH 2016 (1, 5)
|Nick Wong
|R/D
|5'8"
|165
|9/17/2001
|Orton, Ont.
|Oshawa (OHL)
|OSH 2017 (2, 38