66 players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, November 5-11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C.

The players will be split up into three teams represent Team Canada as Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White when they take on teams from across the globe including the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

In July, 111 players were invited to a week-long national under-17 developement camp before the team was selected.

The players to compete in the tournament were selected by Brad McEwen (Hockey Canada's head scout) in consultation with U17 POE management group lead Steve Staios, along with regional scouts Carl Bouchard, Barclay Branch,Barclay Parneta, Kevin Mitchell and Darrell Woodley.

“There is a strong, talented, and skilled group of players to choose from and we feel the 66 we have selected are a great representation of the depth of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence,” said McEwen. “These young men have demonstrated an ability to learn, grow, and develop while giving Canada the best chance at bringing home gold on Canadian ice.”

Notable squad players include Rimouski Oceanic centre Alexis Lafrenier, Tag Bertuzzi, son of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi and Kootenay Ice standout Peyton Krebs.

Here's the full list of players for Team Canada: