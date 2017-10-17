66 players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, November 5-11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C.

The players will be split up into three teams represent Team Canada as Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White when they take on teams from across the globe including the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States. 

In July, 111 players were invited to a week-long national under-17 developement camp before the team was selected.

The players to compete in the tournament were selected by Brad McEwen (Hockey Canada's head scout) in consultation with U17 POE management group lead Steve Staios, along with regional scouts Carl Bouchard, Barclay Branch,Barclay Parneta, Kevin Mitchell and Darrell Woodley. 

“There is a strong, talented, and skilled group of players to choose from and we feel the 66 we have selected are a great representation of the depth of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence,” said McEwen. “These young men have demonstrated an ability to learn, grow, and develop while giving Canada the best chance at bringing home gold on Canadian ice.”

Notable squad players include Rimouski Oceanic centre Alexis Lafrenier, Tag Bertuzzi, son of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi and Kootenay Ice standout Peyton Krebs. 

Here's the full list of players for Team Canada: 

Team Canada 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Goaltenders
Roman Basran L/G 6'1 1/4" 173 7/26/2001 Abbotsford, B.C. Okanagan (BCMML) KEL 2016 (3, 64)
Luke Cavallin R/D 6'0" 179 4/29/2001 Greely, Ont. Flint (OHL) FLI 2017 (2, 28)
Tommy Da Silva L/G 6'1" 206 1/23/2001 La Prairie, Que. Coll. Charles-Lemoyne (LHMAAAQ) CAP 2017 (2, 36)
Taylor Gauthier R/D 6'0 1/2" 189 2/15/2001 Calgary, Alta. Prince George (WHL) PG 2016 (1, 10)
Jonathan Lemieux L/G 5'11 1/4" 178 6/8/2001 Beloeil, Que. Val-d'Or (QMJHL) VDO 2017 (3, 42)
Nolan Maier L/G 5'11" 168 1/10/2001 Yorkton, Sask. Yorkton (SJHL) SAS 2016 (2, 25)
Defence
Jacson Alexander L/G 5'9 1/4" 174 2/1/2001 Victoria, B.C. Victoria (BCHL) SC 2016 (1, 17)
Justin Barron R/D 6'1" 186 11/15/2001 Halifax, N.S. Halifax (QMJHL) HFX 2017 (1, 13)
Jaxon Bellamy L/G 6'2 3/4" 184 1/22/2001 Hampton, N.B. Moncton (QMJHL) MON 2017 (1, 16)
Evan Brand L/G 6'5 1/4" 189 3/14/2001 Scarborough, Ont. Kingston (OHL) KIN 2017 (2, 29)
Mitchell Brewer L/G 5'11" 197 3/20/2001 Millgrove, Ont. Oshawa (OHL) OSH 2017 (1, 15)
Bowen Byram L/G 6'0" 179 6/13/2001 Cranbrook, B.C. Vancouver (WHL) VAN 2016 (1, 3)
Maxence Guénette R/D 6'0" 171 4/28/2001 Ancienne-Lorette, Que. Val-d'Or (QMJHL) VDO 2017 (1, 5)
Thomas Harley L/G 6'2" 171 8/19/2001 Jamesville, N.Y. Mississauga (OHL) MIS 2017 (1, 14)
Christopher Inniss R/D 5'10" 173 1/22/2001 Longueuil, Que. Rimouski (QMJHL) RIM 2017 (1, 10)
Colton Kammerer R/D 6'0" 169 10/21/2001 Brooklin, Ont. Sarnia (OHL) SAR 2017 (3, 52)
Kaedan Korczak R/D 6'2" 182 1/29/2001 Yorkton, Sask. Kelowna (WHL) KEL 2016 (1, 11)
Noah Laaouan R/D 5'10" 170 3/7/2001 Halifax, N.S. Cape Breton (QMJHL) CAP 2017 (1, 14)
Jake Lee L/G 6'1" 203 7/13/2001 Sherwood Park, Alta. Seattle (WHL) SEA 2016 (1, 18)
Christopher Merisier-Ortiz L/G 5'10 1/2" 163 1/17/2001 Montreal, Que. Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) BAC 2017 (1, 7)
Luke Reid R/D 5'11" 181 9/26/2001 Warman, Sask. Penticton (BCHL) VIC 2016 (2, 27)
Rhett Rhinehart R/D 6'2 1/2" 195 11/27/2001 Lloydminster, Alta. Prince Albert (WHL) PA 2016 (1, 13)
Matthew Robertson L/G 6'2 3/4" 194 3/9/2001 Sherwood Park, Alta. Edmonton (WHL) EDM 2016 (1, 7)
Braden Schneider R/D 6'1 1/4" 198 9/20/2001 Prince Albert, Sask. Brandon (WHL) BDN 2016 (1, 12)
Nathan Staios L/G 5'7 1/2" 164 5/17/2001 Oakville, Ont. Windsor (OHL) WSR 2017 (1, 17)
Jackson van de Leest L/G 6'6" 218 6/15/2001 Kelowna, B.C. Calgary (WHL) CGY 2016 (1, 16)
Michael Vukojevic L/G 6'2 1/2" 202 6/8/2001 Oakville, Ont. Green Bay (USHL) KIT 2017 (2, 33)
Forwards
Logan Barlage L/G 6'3 3/4" 204 1/12/2001 Humboldt, Sask. Swift Current (WHL) SC 2016 (1, 4)
Alex Beaucage R/D 5'11 3/4" 179 7/25/2001 Trois-Rivières, Que. Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) ROU 2017 (2, 22)
Tag Bertuzzi L/G 5'11 3/4" 193 2/18/2001 Birmingham, Mich. Guelph (OHL) GUE 2017 (1, 2)
Harrison Blaisdell L/G 5'10 1/4" 175 3/18/2001 Regina, Sask. Chilliwack (BCHL) VAN 2016 (2, 31)
Connor Bouchard L/G 5'6" 157 3/24/2001 Cochrane, Alta. Tri-City (WHL) TC 2016 (8, 161)
Brett Budgell L/G 5'10 1/4" 181 6/1/2001 Paradise, N.L. Chicago (USHL) CHA 2017 (2, 25)
Joe Carroll L/G 6'1 3/4" 187 2/1/2001 Almonte, Ont. Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) SSM 2017 (4, 78)
Graeme Clarke R/D 5'11" 172 4/24/2001 Ottawa, Ont. Ottawa (OHL) OTT 2017 (1, 6)
Brandon Coe R/D 6'3" 180 12/1/2001 Ajax, Ont. North Bay (OHL) NB 2017 (1, 3)
Dylan Cozens R/D 6'2 1/2" 174 2/9/2001 Whitehorse, Y.T. Lethbridge (WHL) LET 2016 (1, 19)
Kirby Dach R/D 6'3" 185 1/21/2001 Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Saskatoon (WHL) SAS 2016 (1, 2)
Hayden Fowler L/G 5'8 3/4" 173 9/24/2001 Kingston, Ont. Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) SSM 2017 (1, 19)
Ethan Keppen L/G 6'1" 204 3/20/2001 Whitby, Ont. Flint (OHL) FLI 2017 (1, 10)
Peyton Krebs L/G 5'10 3/4" 173 1/26/2001 Okotoks, Alta. Kootenay (WHL) KOO 2016 (1, 1)
Alexis Lafrenière L/G 6'0" 176 10/11/2001 Saint-Eustache, Que. Rimouski (QMJHL) RIM 2017 (1, 1)
Nathan Légaré R/D 5'10 3/4" 195 1/11/2001 Saint-Eustache, Que. Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) BAC 2017 (1, 6)
Connor McMichael L/G 5'10" 167 1/15/2001 Ajax, Ont. Hamilton (OHL) HAM 2017 (1, 11)
Dawson Mercer R/D 5'11 1/4" 161 10/27/2001 Bay Roberts, N.L. Drummondville (QMJHL) DRU 2017 (1, 8)
Cody Morgan R/D 5'11" 186 2/1/2001 Maple, Ont. Kingston (OHL) KIN 2017 (1, 12)
Blake Murray L/G 6'1" 179 7/5/2001 Uxbridge, Ont. Sudbury (OHL) SUD 2017 (1, 7)
Sasha Mutala R/D 6'0 1/2" 189 5/6/2001 Vancouver, B.C. Tri-City (WHL) TC 2016 (1, 6)
Alex Newhook L/G 5'9 3/4" 184 1/28/2001 St. John's, N.L. Victoria (BCHL) HFX 2017 (3, 41)
Xavier Parent L/G 5'7 1/2" 167 3/23/2001 Blainville, Que. Halifax (QMJHL) HFX 2017 (1, 4)
Bailey Peach L/G 5'7 1/2" 169 3/8/2001 Falmouth, N.S. Sherbrooke (QMJHL) SHE 2017 (1, 11)
Jakob Pelletier L/G 5'8 1/2" 157 3/7/2001 Quebec City, Que. Moncton (QMJHL) MON 2017 (1, 3)
Nicholas Porco L/G 5'11" 169 3/12/2001 Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Saginaw (OHL) SAG 2017 (1, 4)
Samuel Poulin L/G 6'0" 208 2/25/2001 Blainville, Que. Sherbrooke (QMJHL) SHE 2017 (1, 2)
Aidan Prueter L/G 5'9 1/4" 168 12/21/2001 Komoka, Ont. Saginaw (OHL) SAG 2017 (2, 24)
Jamieson Rees L/G 5'9 3/4" 168 2/26/2001 Hamilton, Ont. Sarnia (OHL) SAR 2017 (1, 9)
Massimo Rizzo L/G 5'9 3/4" 172 6/13/2001 Burnaby, B.C. Penticton (BCHL) KAM 2016 (1, 15)
Mitchell Russell R/D 5'10 1/4" 186 3/6/2001 Barrie, Ont. Owen Sound (OHL) OS 2017 (1, 20)
Xavier Simoneau L/G 5'5 3/4" 174 5/19/2001 Saint-André-Avellin, Que. Drummondville (QMJHL) DRU 2017 (1, 9)
Ryan Suzuki L/G 5'11 3/4" 173 5/28/2001 London, Ont. Barrie (OHL) BAR 2017 (1, 1)
Alex Swetlikoff L/G 6'2" 179 7/6/2001 Kelowna, B.C. Vernon (BCHL) SEA 2016 (3, 62)
Philip Tomasino R/D 5'10 3/4" 170 7/28/2001 Mississauga, Ont. Niagara (OHL) NIA 2017 (1, 5)
Brayden Tracey L/G 5'11 3/4" 163 5/28/2001 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars (AMHL) MJ 2016 (1, 21)
Keean Washkurak L/G 5'9 3/4" 170 8/16/2001 Waterloo, Ont. Mississauga (OHL) MIS 2017 (2, 30)
Josh Williams R/D 6'0 3/4" 184 3/8/2001 Langley, B.C. Medicine Hat (WHL) MH 2016 (1, 5)
Nick Wong R/D 5'8" 165 9/17/2001 Orton, Ont. Oshawa (OHL) OSH 2017 (2, 38
 