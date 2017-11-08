SALT LAKE CITY — Dario Saric scored a season-high 25 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game with a 104-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The winning streak is the Sixers' longest since the 2011-12 season.

Philadelphia used a 21-7 run to start the third quarter, highlighted by eight straight points from J.J. Redick, to take a 67-51 lead it never relinquished.

The Sixers seemed to have more energy on both ends of the floor despite being on the road without starting centre Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons initiated the offence while Saric and Redick knocked down shots. Saric grabbed 10 rebounds, Redick scored 20 points and Simmons finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the former No. 1 draft pick had his seventh double-double of the season.

Robert Covington added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jazz didn't do anything particularly well outside of a second-quarter rally after falling behind by 16 in the first 12 minutes. The defence allowed wide-open shots by the 76ers and was uncharacteristically sloppy throughout, giving up backdoor cuts and slashes to the basket for easy points.

On the other end, the Jazz couldn't connect on their own good looks.

Rodney Hood led Utah with 19 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Rudy Gobert posted his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

76ers: Richaun Holmes started in place of Embiid. ... Jerryd Bayless was out due to a bruised left wrist.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell started the second half over Hood. ... Utah shot 30.3 per cent from the floor and 23.1 per cent from 3-point range.

Embiid did not travel with the 76ers and was given a scheduled rest as the team closely watches his return from injury. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said the "sports science people" have a sophisticated plan put together. Embiid will join the team before it plays the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Top draft pick Markelle Fultz is travelling with the 76ers despite being out with a shoulder injury. Brown said there's plenty to learn by being around the team. "None of us can dismiss the benefit that Ben Simmons had of effectively being a redshirt and taking it all in, not necessarily in real time," Brown said. "The NBA is so unforgiving. ... All this time off I'm not looking at as negative. I've learned with all the players — Nerlens (Noel), Jahlil (Okafor), Joel and Ben and now Markelle — you can make it work. It's Jon Gruden's quarterback camp. ... Bring them in and talk video stuff and what do you see? Still make him feel a part of us and educate him. Although it's not in a uniform, it still counts for something."

