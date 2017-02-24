Bad luck has struck the Philadelphia 76ers once again as it was revealed on Friday morning that 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons will not play this season due to broken foot that has not healed.

General manager Bryan Colangelo made the announcement Friday.

The 20-year-old LSU product has not played at all in 2016-17 after breaking his right foot in September.

In 2014, Philadelphia selected Kansas centre Joel Embiid third overall just days after having foot surgery. Embiid would go on to miss the entire 2014-15 season with the injury as well as the 2015-16 campaign after setbacks and a second surgery. On a positive note, Embiid is having an incredible rookie year, averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds this season.

The Sixers are 21-35 this season.