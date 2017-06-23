A's Cotton, Pinder leave game because of injuries

CHICAGO — Oakland Athletics pitcher Jharel Cotton and shortstop Chad Pinder have left Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of injuries.

Cotton exited with a blister on his right thumb in the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Kevan Smith and came up shaking his hand after throwing one pitch to Adam Engel.

Manager Bob Melvin went to the mound and brought in right-hander Liam Hendriks. Cotton gave up three hits and did not allow a run.

Shortstop Chad Pinder was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth because of a strained left hamstring.