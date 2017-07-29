OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have pushed back Sonny Gray's next scheduled start until after Monday afternoon's trade deadline.

Gray has been the subject of much trade speculation. He was supposed to pitch Sunday against Minnesota, but now is set to throw against San Francisco on Monday night. That game would be hours after teams must conclude any deals without waivers.

The move is ostensibly to give the 27-year-old right-hander, along with the rest of the A's starting rotation, an extra rest day that organization believes pitchers need.

Grey is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA. He's 4-2 with a 1.38 ERA over his last six starts.

"At this point in time in the season, there's some wear and tear involved and you just want to make sure that, whenever you can, and that's what we typically do," manager Bob Melvin said.

Right-hander Jharel Cotton, who's been out with a thumb blister, will come off the disabled list to make Sunday's start.