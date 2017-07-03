4h ago
Abanda wins, Shapovalov falls at Wimbledon
TSN.ca Staff
Abanda rolls past Nara to advance to second round
Canadian Francoise Abanda is into the second round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Japan's Kurumi Nara.
The 20-year-old hit four aces and secured her straight sets victory in an hour and 24 minutes.
Earlier, Canadian Denis Shapovalov had a tough Wimbledon debut, falling to Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in his opening round match.
The 18-year-old Canadian, who earned a wild card entry into the tournament, was not happy when his opponent got involved in a third-set conversation he was having with the chair umpire.
“I don’t know what he had to do with it,” Shapovalov said after the match. “No reason for him to say anything”
Shapovalov won the Wimbledon boys’ junior championship in 2016.