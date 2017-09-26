MONACO — Vincent Aboubakar scored twice as Monaco slumped to a 3-0 home loss against Porto in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

Monaco, which reached the semifinals last year and was runner-up to Porto in the 2004 final, has just one point from two matches. Porto secured its first win in the group following an opening loss to Besiktas.

The Turkish side beat Leipzig 2-0 in the group's other game.

Monaco dominated early proceedings but lacked a cutting edge in the first half against a Porto side that defended extremely well. The hosts were punished near the half-hour mark for sloppy defending and Aboubakar made it 2-0 in the 69th minute on the break.

Radamel Falcao nearly pulled one back for Monaco three minutes later with a shot that rattled the crossbar.

Substitute Miguel Layun sealed Porto's win in the 89th.

