ROME — Francesco Totti's final match with Roma ended in celebration when the Giallorossi scored a 90th-minute goal for a 3-2 win over Genoa on Sunday that secured a spot in the Champions League.

Substitute Diego Perotti connected on a volley following a free kick from Radja Nainggolan for the winner.

Roma finished second, one point ahead of Napoli, which won 4-2 at Sampdoria with goals from Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon.

Napoli will enter the Champions League playoffs in August.

In Rome, 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri became the youngest player ever to score in Serie A when he put Genoa ahead three minutes in.

Pellegri's goal quickly quietened the Stadio Olimpico crowd, which had saluted Totti before kickoff.

Edin Dzeko equalized in the 10th and Roma's future captain Daniele De Rossi appeared to have the winner in the 74th but Darko Lazovic equalized for Genoa five minutes later in a wild finish.

Totti came on early in the second half.

Later, Empoli and Crotone were trying to avoid relegation.

___

CAGLIARI 2, AC MILAN 1

Ten-man AC Milan lost at Cagliari after conceding a stoppage-time goal.

Fabio Pisacane scored three minutes into added time from a rebound following a free kick by Joao Pedro.

Joao Pedro had given Cagliari the lead 17 minutes in after being set up by Marco Borriello.

Gianluca Lapadula equalized for Milan with a penalty in the 72nd but Milan defender Gabriel Paletta was sent off with his second yellow card three minutes later.

Milan, which had already qualified for the Europa League, finished sixth.

Cagliari was 11th.

___

