COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Accam turned a defender around before scoring late in the second half to lift the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew is a Major League Soccer opener on Saturday.

Dax McCarty intercepted a pass at midfield and quickly put the ball forward to John Gossens, who slotted it ahead to Accam. Accam dribbled into the box where he turned around a Crew defender before rolling a shot into the far right corner in the 73rd minute.

Chicago, which made wholesale changes after finishing last two seasons in a row, managed just two off-target shots in the first half and trailed 1-0 after Ethan Finlay headed in a long cross from Justin Meram in the 17th minute.

Columbus, trying to rebound from missing the playoffs a year after reaching the championship game, had seven shots in the first half and just three in the second when the Fire had 10 shots, three on target.