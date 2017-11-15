The 2017 Cy Young Award winners for both the American and National League will be announced at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday based on voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. TSN.ca takes a look at the six nominees.

Although 2017 was the year of the home run, with a record number of baseballs leaving the yard and for only the sixth time in MLB history no pitcher won 20 games, six Cy Young nominees still reigned supreme. When taking the mound every fifth day, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Luis Severino, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg struck out batters in bunches and kept runs off the board.



American League

Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

2017 stats: 18-4, 2.25 ERA, 265 SO in 203.2 IP

After struggling to start the season with a 5.06 ERA, Kluber went on the disabled list after a start on May 2 for a month, but came back a different pitcher. From June 1 on, the right-hander returned to his former Cy Young form. Kluber surrendered four runs or more only once, en route to an American League-best 2.25 ERA. He was also tied for first in wins (18) and led the league in whip (0.87).

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

2017 stats: 17-8, 2.90 ERA, 308 SO in 214.1 IP

Sale was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions of 2016 and didn’t disappoint in his first season with the Red Sox. The left-hander tied Pedro Martinez’s record of eight consecutive starts in a row with 10 or more strikeouts finishing with a Major League-high 308 in an American League-high 214.1 innings pitched. However, his struggles from Aug. 1 to the end of the season might cost him the Cy Young. Sale was not nearly as effective in his final seven starts, compiling an ERA of 4.09 and 1.18 WHIP.

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 14-6, 2.98 ERA, 230 SO in 193.1 IP

Severino’s numbers don’t quite stack up to the other nominees, but the young right-hander cemented himself as the Yankees’ ace of the future with a very strong season. The 23-year-old finished third in the American League in ERA and fourth in strikeouts in his first full season as a starter.

National League

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

2017 stats: 18-4, 2.31 ERA, 202 SO in 175 IP

There are three constants in life: Death, taxes and Clayton Kershaw being in the running for a Cy Young Award. Since 2011, Kershaw has never finished out of the top-five in voting and has won the award three times. Kershaw missed over a month this season due to a back injury but still managed to lead the National League in wins (18) and ERA (2.31).

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

2017 stats: 16-6, 2.51 ERA, 268 SO in 200.2 IP

Scherzer will try to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards on Wednesday night, following Kershaw who did it in 2013 and 2014. The 33-year-old led the National League in strikeouts (268), complete games (2), WHIP (0.90) and compiled a career-low ERA of 2.51.



Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

2017 stats: 15-4, 2.52 ERA, 204 SO in 175.1 IP

Strasburg and Scherzer have the chance to be only the fifth pitching duo in the last 61 years to finish one-two in Cy Young voting. However, like Kershaw, the right-hander might lose votes because of the four weeks he missed due to injury. When Strasburg returned, he was one of the most dominant pitchers to end the season, compiling a miniscule 0.85 ERA in his final eight starts. The 29-year-old finished just behind teammate Scherzer for third place in the National League with a 2.52 ERA.