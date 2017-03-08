Ad Finem's Dota 2 roster will no longer represent the brand after the two parties decided to end their relationship on Monday.

The organization announced the departure of Omar "Madara" Dabasas, Dimitris "ThuG" Plivouris, Kharis "SkyLark" Zafeiriou, Verros "Maybe Next Time" Apostolos and Giorgos "SsaSpartan" Giannakopoulos in a Facebook post. Maybe Next Time also added on Twitter that the players decided not to renew their contracts.



We are no longer part of @adfinemgg since we decided not to renew our contracts, it was a pleasure working with them and wish them the best — Verros Apostolos (@MNTdota) March 6, 2017

The Cinderella Story of 2016, Ad Finem stepped into the spotlight with a remarkable run to the Boston Major finals. They fell to OG 3-1 in the championship series, but captured the hearts of fans across the world along the way.

They have since struggled and missed out on both the Dota 2 Asia Championships 2017 and the StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 3. On the bright side, the roster did receive an invitation to the Kiev Major in April and will still be allowed to participate assuming they do not change their roster, according to Dota 2 personality Wykrhm Reddy.