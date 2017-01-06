Ad Finem, LGD-Gaming and Virtus.pro will compete at the Kiev Major in April with the same lineups as they did at the Boston Major in December.

The three clubs officially registered their rosters on Valve’s Major registration site for the Dota 2 event from April 20-23.

Teams that attended the Boston Major have three more days to register before rosters lock.

Greek squad Ad Finem made an unlikely run to the finals at the Boston Major but fell short against OG. The team took home $500,000 in their first Valve Dota event.

VP emerged at the top of their group in Boston but were knocked out by Evil Geniuses resulting in a top-8 finish. LGD finished 9-16th place after being eliminated in the Round of 16 by LGD.ForeverYoung.

OG, Newbee and Team Faceless have already confirmed their rosters unchanged for Kiev.