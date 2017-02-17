ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Northwest Territories and New Brunswick will duel for the right to keep playing in the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday.

N.W.T.'s Kerry Galusha and New Brunswick's Melissa Adams were both 2-0 after wins Friday morning in the qualifying tournament.

They will square off in Saturday's opening draw with the winner continuing on in the 12-team Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Adams edged Yukon's Sarah Koltun 9-7 with a hit to score three with her final shot of the game, while Galusha downed Geneva Chislett of Nunavut 10-2.

Nunavut and Yukon fell to 0-2 and were eliminated from contention.

This is the final year for the unpopular qualifying tournament that precedes the main draw of the men's and women's national championships.

Curling Canada is altering the format to allow for more equal participation of all territories and provinces in 2018.