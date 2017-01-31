Hours after receiving his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Quincy McDuffie has found a National Football League home.

Agent Brett Tessler says the 26-year-old McDuffie has signed on with the Dallas Cowboys.

A native of Orlando, McDuffie was set to become a free agent.

McDuffie appeared in 13 games for the Bombers in 2016, primarily used as a kick returner. A product of Central Florida, McDuffie returned 42 kicks last season for 1,165 yards and two touchdowns. He also registered 236 yards on 22 punt returns. As a wide receiver, McDuffie recorded 241 yards on 23 receptions and a major.

Last year was McDuffie's third in the CFL. He spent the prior two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but appeared in only two games.