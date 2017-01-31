8m ago
Agent: Cowboys sign former Bomber McDuffie
TSN.ca Staff
Hours after receiving his release from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Quincy McDuffie has found a National Football League home.
Agent Brett Tessler says the 26-year-old McDuffie has signed on with the Dallas Cowboys.
A native of Orlando, McDuffie was set to become a free agent.
McDuffie appeared in 13 games for the Bombers in 2016, primarily used as a kick returner. A product of Central Florida, McDuffie returned 42 kicks last season for 1,165 yards and two touchdowns. He also registered 236 yards on 22 punt returns. As a wide receiver, McDuffie recorded 241 yards on 23 receptions and a major.
Last year was McDuffie's third in the CFL. He spent the prior two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but appeared in only two games.