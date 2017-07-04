Forward Gordon Hayward has yet to decide where to sign and remains on the open market, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A separate ESPN report said Hayward had reached a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward was one of the most sought-after free agents this off-season because of his age and performance last campaign. He is entering the prime of his career, turning 27 in March and averaged a career best in points per game (21.9), free throw percentage (.844) and rebounds (5.4).

Hayward declined the player option on the final year of his four-year, roughly $63 million deal, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler. He has a career average of 15.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG and a .444 field goal percentage. 