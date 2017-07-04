Forward Gordon Hayward has yet to decide where to sign and remains on the open market, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

A separate ESPN report said Hayward had reached a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward was one of the most sought-after free agents this off-season because of his age and performance last campaign. He is entering the prime of his career, turning 27 in March and averaged a career best in points per game (21.9), free throw percentage (.844) and rebounds (5.4).

Hayward declined the player option on the final year of his four-year, roughly $63 million deal, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Butler. He has a career average of 15.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG and a .444 field goal percentage.