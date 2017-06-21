McPhee really likes the make up of the Golden Knights so far

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal and Washington Capitals defenceman Karl Alzner were both believed to have been of interest to the Vegas Golden Knights during their exclusive negotiation window.

However, JP Barry, the agent for both players told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that though there were talks with Vegas, neither player signed with the team before Wednesday's deadline. Both players have opted instead to open themselves to all offers when free agency opens.

Agent JP Barry says it was interesting to chat with Vegas, but clients Karl Alzner and Jordan Weal will wait and speak to more teams, too — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2017

If either player had signed with the Golden Knights, they would have counted as their team's pick in the expansion draft. However, Alzner's Capitals and Weal's Flyers now still stand to lose a player on Wednesday night.

LeBrun notes that there is nothing stopping the Golden Knights from negotiating with players when free agency opens for all teams on July 1. He also suggests Weal is not necessarily done in Philadelphia and could still re-sign.

The Capitals are expected to move on from Alzner, though losing a player such as Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft could alter those plans.