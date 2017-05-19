Tom Brady's agent claimed the New England Patriots quarterback was not diagnosed with a concussion last season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The comments come two days after Brady's after his wife, Giselle Bundchen, told CBS earlier this week that her husband "had a concussion last year."

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Brady's agent, Don Yee said, according to the ESPN report. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

The Patriots and Yee declined to respond to Bundchen's comments immediately on Wednesday.

Brady was not listed with a concussion on the Patriots' injury report at any point last year, nor has he ever been listed as having a concussion in his career.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said after Bundchen's claims league officials reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and athletic trainers who worked at Brady's games during the 2016 season.

"There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms," McCarthy said. "Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady."