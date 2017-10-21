MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City took a five-point lead in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win against Burnley on Saturday and Sergio Aguero became the club's joint top goal-scorer.

The Argentina striker started the game one behind Eric Brook's record of 177 which has stood for 78 years.

After nine rounds, City has 25 points — five more than rival Manchester United which lost at Huddersfield 2-1.

Aguero, back in the starting lineup after breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute at Etihad Stadium.

That brought him level with Brook, who scored his goals for City from 1927-39.

Aguero has made 262 appearances for City in all competitions to reach the record mark, compared to Brook's 493.

Aguero has 129 Premier League goals, third highest among active players — behind Wayne Rooney (201) and Jermain Defoe (159).

Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added second-half goals for City against hard-working Burnley.

Aguero had a controversial penalty to thank as City reached a club record-equaling 11th successive win in all competitions, despite Burnley proving tough opponents amid torrential rain for Pep Guardiola's free-flowing side.

But Aguero will have to wait to claim the record outright after being substituted in the 76th minute.

The Clarets created the first serious opportunity when Chris Wood broke clear of Kyle Walker and raced into the box.

Ederson dived at his feet and quickly rose to prevent Scott Arfield following up with a shot but Wood was injured in the collision and was forced off soon after.

City played a patient game and gradually began to create chances. Bernardo Silva should have opened the scoring after Sane skipped around a challenge and pulled the ball back but the Portuguese shot straight at Nick Pope.

Controversy erupted after Pope reacted quickly to deny Kevin De Bruyne the chance to shoot. The ball ran free and Pope was adjudged to have brought down Bernardo Silva in the rush to regain possession.

Burnley contested that Silva had made the most of any contact and there was some arguing and shoving among players.

Aguero remained calm throughout the confusion and, having missed from the spot on his last appearance, made no mistake to put City ahead and equal the record.

City continued to dominate after the break, and the second goal eventually came after 73 minutes as Otamendi got forward for a corner and met Sane's cross with a powerful header.

Moments later the points were wrapped up as De Bruyne picked out Sane with a characteristic defence-splitting through-ball. The German raced into the area and lashed a low shot past Pope.