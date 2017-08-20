DENVER — Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.

Keon Broxton drove in two runs and Jonathan Villar added three hits as the Brewers remained two games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central. They climbed within 2 1/2 games of Arizona for the second NL wild card — and are just 3 1/2 behind Colorado, which holds the top wild card.

Anderson (7-2) allowed one run and two hits in five effective innings. He threw 73 pitches in his first start since straining his left oblique on June 28. The right-hander struck out four, walked three and hit two batters with pitches.

A night earlier, Aguilar launched a pinch-hit homer against All-Star closer Greg Holland to put Milwaukee ahead with two outs in the ninth inning.