DENVER — Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games.

It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland.

Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu got three hits and Trevor Story had two doubles for Colorado. The Rockies remained a game ahead of Arizona for the NL's first wild card and 4 1-2 up on Milwaukee.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) tossed one inning and Corey Knebel got the last three outs for his 25th save.

The Rockies lost for the first time in 12 home games that Chad Bettis has started. Bettis, who pitched seven scoreless innings Monday in his first start since undergoing cancer treatment, went seven innings again and gave up three runs — all in the third.

Milwaukee starter Brad Woodruff got his first career hit to lead off and came around on Thames' triple. Thames scored on Ryan Braun's sacrifice fly and Shaw homered into the Colorado bullpen to make it 3-0.

The Rockies got one back on Jonathan Lucroy's RBI single in the fourth, and then tied it in the seventh off Milwaukee's bullpen. Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single, stole second and scored on LeMahieu's single.

Woodruff retired the first two batters in the fifth but was pulled after walking Nolan Arenado. Josh Hader got Gerardo Parra to pop out to end the inning.

TWO TIMES

LeMahieu helped Bettis to a clean inning in the fifth with his Gold Glove defence at second base. First, he ranged up the middle to field Braun's grounder, and then threw across his body to get him by half a step. Shaw then lofted a soft liner into right and LeMahieu made a running, leaping catch to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (6-2, 2.89) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list to make his 17th start. Anderson has been out since suffering an oblique strain June 28.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (11-7, 3.74) returned from the DL (left groin strain) and tossed six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Tuesday.