Dudley agrees with Ball's decision to not work out for Boston

Lonzo Ball is from the Los Angeles area, went to school in the Los Angeles area and seems intent on playing professionally there.

Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich morning show and said that Ball had informed the Celtics that he will not be working out for them.

The Celtics hold the first overall selection in next month's NBA Draft by virtue of the 2013 trade with the Nets that sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to Brooklyn. The Los Angeles Lakers will pick second and Ball, a freshman point guard at UCLA, and his father, LaVar, have indicated a preference to play for the Lakers. However, Ball not working out for the Celtics wouldn't preclude Boston from selecting the 19-year-old anyway.

The first pick in June's draft is expected to come down to Ball and another point guard, Washington freshman Markelle Fultz.

The 2017 NBA Draft will be held on June 22 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.