After having a down season in 2016, Washington Nationals super stud Bryce Harper is back to form this year and is on the path to break the bank at the end of the 2018 campaign when he becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time of his career.

Harper hit under .250 with just 24 home runs and 86 RBIs over 147 games in 2016, a year after claiming the first MVP award of his young career.

With the struggling bat, some thought the 2010 first overall pick wasn't worth the $400 million that had been speculated with Harper and his free agent status in 2018. Over the first 50 games of 2017, Harper has assured the market he is worth every penny.

Harper is hitting .322 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .438 on-base percentage for the NL East-leading Nats.

With Harper back to his old self, one American League general manager told ESPN's Eddie Matz that Harper getting $400 million in a couple years would be "light."

“Four hundred million is light,” said the GM. “It's going to be more than that. If you could sign him to a 15-year contract, you do it. I would say something in the range of $35 million a year, maybe closer to the high 30s. It could approach $40 million a year.”

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton signed the richest contract in baseball history in 2014, paying him $325 million over 13 years. Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is right behind him at $248 million over eight seasons.

Current Richest Contracts in MLB Player Contract Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins) 13 years, $325M Miguel Cabrera (Tigers) 8 years, $248M Robinson Cano (Mariners) 10 years, $240M Albert Pujols (Angels) 10 years, $240M Joey Votto (Reds) 10 years, $225M

If a team is willing to sign Harper to a 15-year pact, then $500 million could be a real possibility says Matz.

The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Philles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Nationals are expected to be in the mix.

"Some owners will bow out because they think becoming the highest-paid player should be sufficient. Having to go 10, 20, 30 percent above that is going to become increasingly challenging for people who are uber-successful businessmen,” a second general manager told ESPN.

Harper, who's represent by renowned sports agent Scott Boras, is make $13.625 million this year and will make another $21.625 million next season.