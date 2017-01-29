VICTORIA — Alberta's Kristen Streifel defeated Ontario's Hailey Armstrong 5-3 on Sunday to capture the women's Canadian junior curling championship.

Streifel and her team of vice-skip Chantele Broderson, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Brenna Bilassy will represent Canada at the world junior championships in Gangneung, South Korea from Feb. 16-26.

The Alberta skip stole the winning points in the 10th end after Armstrong's attempt to remove an Alberta stone that was buried at the top of the button was heavy.

"I've dreamed of this moment for so many years, and to have it happen this week is just incredible," said Streifel.

Ontario, which was undefeated entering the final, scored a deuce in the third before that was matched by Alberta in the sixth.

The teams traded singles in the eighth and ninth ends, giving Ontario the hammer for the 10th. It was a scenario that Alberta had practised for.

"We don't mind that scenario. Actually, we prefer it sometimes," said Steifel. "We like to put a little pressure on the other teams, and we know that if we just focus on placing our rocks in the right spot, the rest will take care of itself. It was a battle in the 10th end, that's for sure."

Streifel will be making her second trip to the world juniors after being an alternate for Alberta's Kelsey Rocque's gold-medal team in 2015 in Estonia.

It was Alberta's ninth Canadian junior women's title, and fourth in the past six years. The nine titles matches Manitoba's output, and trails only Saskatchewan with 11.

The men's final between B.C. and Ontario took place later Sunday.