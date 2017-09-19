The Reporters: Who is right in Flames arena situation?

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says her government will not be weighing in on the current battle over a new arena for the NHL Calgary Flames.

The Flames indicated last week they were pulling out of arena talks with the city because negotiations have been unproductive.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the city is ready to negotiate in good faith.

Premier Rachel Notley says any role that the provincial government may have is hypothetical and the matter has to run its course before there is any thought of involvement.

Her comments echo those of Federal Sport Minister Kent Hehr, who last week said Ottawa would not get involved.

Notley says she will leave it up to candidates in the municipal election to debate the issue.

"I think those debates need to follow their own course before we get involved in talking about any role, if any, that the provincial government might ever take," Notley told reporters in Calgary.

"It's not helpful for the provincial government to weigh in at this point so I'm not going to."