CARSON, Calif. — Romain Alessandrini had two goals and an assist, Clement Diop made four saves, and the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated Minnesota United 3-0 on Sunday.

Home games haven't been kind this season for the Galaxy (8-17-6), who have the worst home record in the league with just three wins and were just 1-12-4 in the previous 17 games, giving up almost 2 1/2 goals a game. Minnesota (10-17-6) will also miss the playoffs, but United came in averaging 2.4 goals for a 3-1-1 record in their previous five games.

Alessandrini's goal in the 11th minute was all Diop would need to get his second shutout in his 16th career game. A quick restart by Giovani dos Santos sent the ball to Alessandrini and he dribbled into the right side of the box for a quick left-footed release into the far corner of the goal.

It took a review to give the Galaxy their second goal, which was a header by Jonathan dos Santos from 18 yards out in the 22nd minute. The ball hit the crossbar and fell inside the line, although play continued until the review gave dos Santos his first goal.

Alessandrini wrapped it up with his 13th goal in stoppage time.