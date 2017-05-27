How will Gibbons manage the return of his stars?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford is set to visit with a hand specialist in Arizona and is likely to have surgery to repair a broken hamate bone, the team announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old will see Dr. Donald Sheridan next week.

Alford was placed on the 10-day DL last Wednesday, the day after collecting his first Major League hit.

He injured his hand on the next at bat.

The Jays did not announce a time table for his return.