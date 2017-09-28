LONDON — Dele Alli was selected in England's squad for its final two World Cup qualifiers while he awaits a ruling by FIFA's disciplinary body regarding an obscene gesture the midfielder made during a recent internationalgame.

The case will be heard at a disciplinary meeting that concludes Thursday, with a verdict possibly being announced on Friday.

"We run the risk of looking a shambles because he could get withdrawn again," England manager Gareth Southgate said.

"The hope is that common sense prevails."

Alli made a gesture in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia this month, a result that moved the team five points clear in Group F. He said it was not directed at the referee, but at teammate Kyle Walker.

A three-match ban would rule Alli out of the upcoming qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, as well as the first game of next year's World Cup in Russia should England qualify.

A win over Slovenia on Oct. 5 would secure an automatic spot in the finals.

England called up midfielder Fabian Delph, who played at left back for Manchester City in recent games.