Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso knocked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco out of Thursday night's game with a hit to the head of Flacco as he attempted to slide to the ground.

Alonso picked up a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on the play and could face league punishment. Flacco sustained a concussion on the hit and a cut to his ear which required stiches, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced after his team's 40-0 win.

It was bang, bang," Alonso said of the hit after the game. "It got to a point where I thought maybe if he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding and I was going to not hit him, but I think it was like, you know, a second late, which is why I hit him."

He added he believed there was "no way" he could have avoided hitting Flacco, who gave himself up with the slide after a nine-yard scamper.

"No. No way," Alonso said. "That's the target, you know, when a guy slides, his target is very small. I just think it was a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you."

Harbaugh, who got into the face of Alonso after the hit, declined to comment on whether he thought Alonso should have been ejected.

"I'm not commenting on that," Harbaugh said. "It was penalized correctly, I would say."

The Ravens were up 13-0 in the second quarter when Flacco exited. Backup Ryan Mallett entered in his place and completed three of seven passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore scored three defensive touchdowns in the second half.

The Ravens visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and Flacco's status that game in unknown.