OAKLAND, Calif. — Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Alonzo's 22nd homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw from Tyler Duffey (0-3) and was his second game-ending home run of his career.

Oakland, which won its second straight after a six-game skid, came in tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league lead with eight game-ending hits.

Josh Smith (1-0) pitched two innings to pick up the win.

The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 1-5 on a disastrous West Coast road trip in which they've blown leads in every game.