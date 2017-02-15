MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes formally announced Wednesday the signing of veteran defensive back Ryan Phillips to a one-year deal.

Word surfaced Tuesday shortly after the start of CFL free agency that Phillips, 34, was headed to Montreal after being released last week by the B.C. Lions.

The five-foot-10, 195-pound Phillips spent 12 seasons with B.C., helping the Lions win two Grey Cups. A four-time CFL all-star, Phillips enters 2017 with 47 career interceptions, the most among active players in the league.

"Ryan will bring some veteran leadership attitude, and a winning pedigree to the Alouettes," GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He has tremendous knowledge of the league and we have the utmost confidence he will be a true game-changer for us.

"His character and constant determination to win are two things we look forward when integrating him to our defensive squad."

Phillips played in all of B.C.'s 18 regular-season games last year, the 11th time in his career he has done so.