Defensive back Jovon Johnson, 33, was among 11 players let go by Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL's top defensive player in 2011 with Winnipeg, Johnson was a two-time league all-star (2009, 2011) and spent time with Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal, registering 504 tackles, eight sacks and 32 interceptions, returning six for TDs.

In other Alouettes roster news, the team is no longer negotiating with former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

According to #AlsMTL GM Kavis Reed, negotiations between he and the agent for free-agent QB Josh Freeman have stopped — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) June 17, 2017

Zurkowksy reported Tuesday Freeman worked out for the Alouettes and watched some of the team's training camp practice.

The 2009 first round NFL draft pick hasn't played since one game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Freeman started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also played for the Colts and Minnesota Vikings briefly.

Freeman, 29, threw for 13,873 yards and 81 touchdowns to 68 interceptions in 62 career games played in the NFL.