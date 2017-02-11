The Montreal Alouettes are interested in retaining kicker Boris Bede.

According to TSN’s Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, talks between the Als and the 27-year-old native of Toulon, France are ongoing and that there is “optimism for a deal.”



Bede joined the Alouettes in 2015 and kicked the lights out with 36 field goals made in 40 attempts.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound kick struggled last season with just 11 field goals made in 21 attempts. He appeared in 10 games and accounted for just 51 points - 82 less than his first year in the league (133).

It was believed the Alouettes were more likely to move on from Bede midway through the season after his struggles came to a head in a 38-18 loss to the BC Lions on Aug. 4.

“More than likely we’ll bring another kicker in and give Boris Bede a rest. Or we’ll split the kicking duties,” then general manager and head coach Jim Popp said after Bede missed a 38-yarder in the Week 7 blowout loss. “We’ve given him every opportunity to work out the kinks. Things could change, but obviously we have some issues.”

The Als added international kicker Anthony Fera to the roster less than week later. Fera was impressive in eight games with the Als, going 16-for-20 with 63 points, and is now a free agent.

Despite the rough patch, it looks as though the Als believe Bede can return to 2015 form.